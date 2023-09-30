Alphaneon Sets the Stage by unveiling a spectacular Slate of Multilingual Blockbuster Movies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Alphaneon, a dynamic group at the forefront of creativity and innovation in the entertainment and technology industry, is proud to announce its upcoming lineup of thrilling multilingual films that promise to captivate audiences worldwide. With a portfolio encompassing an array of services, Alphaneon group is making waves in the film industry, bringing creative content with engaging stories to life in multi languages.

From conceptualization, planning, pre-production to post-production, Alphaneon offers a comprehensive range of services to ensure every project reaches its full potential. With a dedicated committed team of experts, Alphaneon specializes in scriptwriting, budgeting, storyboarding, development of costume designs, script coverage, animatics, casting, location scouting, set construction, production design, and much more. The groups commitment to excellence shines through in every aspect of their work, elevating each project to new heights.

Some of Alphaneon’s anticipated films, “Double Due,” is poised to make a profound impact on audiences around Diwali. The synopsis provides a glimpse into the compelling narrative: Aashay and Rutika, a couple living in a picturesque town near London, navigate the complexities of their relationship and impending parenthood. As Rutika grapples with her past and her aversion to marriage, their lives take unexpected turns when they seek help during a critical juncture. The film delves into themes of love, family, and self-discovery, promising an emotional journey that resonates with viewers.

In the words of Dr. Amit Upadhyay, Director of Alphaneon group: “Our mission at Alphaneon is to craft stories that touch the heart and soul of our audience. Each project is a labor of love, and ‘Double Due’ is just one example. It’s a story that will leave a lasting impression, exploring the intricacies of human relationships with depth and sensitivity. In the near future we will be producing and co-producing over 20 movies.”

Other exciting projects in Alphaneon’s pipeline. The group is working on films like “Boyz 4,” “Kadhal Konjum,” “Crypto Aaji,” and “Musafira,” each promising a unique cinematic experience.

As Alphaneon group continues to push boundaries and redefine storytelling, audiences can eagerly anticipate an array of films that showcase the diverse and vibrant landscape of Indian cinema.

For a sneak peek into the magic that awaits, visit https://alphaneon.live/ and brace yourselves for the cinematic extravaganza of a lifetime.

