Alstone Presents Alcomb Aluminium Honeycomb Panel In Bengaluru, Gaining Positive Feedback

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 10: Alstone, India's leading manufacturer of premium exterior cladding solutions, successfully hosted an exclusive event in Bengaluru to showcase its revolutionary product Alstone Alcomb - Aluminium Honeycomb Panel. The event drew an enthusiastic response from the top architects, facade consultants and industry professionals, reinforcing Alstone's commitment to innovation and excellence in facade innovations.

Held at Shangrila hotel,Bengaluru the evening spotlighted the unmatched strength, light weight and design flexibility of Alstone Alcomb positioning it as the future of exterior cladding in India. The event featured a live product demonstration, an interactive session with Alstone's technical experts, and insightful panel discussions on the evolution of modern building envelopes.

"We're thrilled with the tremendous response we received in Bengaluru," said Sumit Gupta, Managing Director Alstone. "Alstone Alcomb represents a significant step forward in high-performance facades, and the enthusiasm shown by the architect community here validates our belief that Alstone Alcomb is the Future of Exterior cladding."

Pankaj Malhotra, Vice President Sales & Marketing at Alstone, shared his thoughts at the event "It's encouraging to see how Alstone is driving innovation in facade industry. Alstone Alcomb's sustainability & fire safety features with versatile application in cladding such as ceiling, Partition, Fin Louvers, Bullnozing and Canopies will change the future of facade industry in a big way."

Vivek Dubey, South Head at Alstone, added, "We are deeply thankful to the architect and facade consultant community for joining us and making the event a grand success. Their appreciation and curiosity for Alstone Alcomb motivate us to continue delivering world-class facade innovations."

Guests at the event were also given a preview of Alstone's latest innovations in metal-based facade systems, including its globally certified panels and the newly launched Zinc Honeycomb Panels.

The Bengaluru event is part of Alstone's pan-India outreach to promote next-generation facade technologies and build deeper engagement with the facade consultant and Architect community.

About Alstone

Alstone has been a leading manufacturer of cladding solutions for over two decades, offering a wide range of products including Fire Retardant Composite Panels (FRCP), Metal-based High-Pressure Laminates (HPL), Aluminium Honeycomb Panels, Metal Louvers and Zinc Composite Panels (ZCP) in association with VMZINC, France.

We operate two state-of-the-art manufacturing plants one in Dehradun (Uttarakhand) dedicated to Aluminium Composite Panels, and the other in Kotputli (Rajasthan), where we manufacture Alstone ALCOMB Honeycomb Panels and other advanced cladding materials. Both facilities are equipped with in-house coating lines to ensure consistent quality and timely service delivery.

For Media Enquiry

Lalit Midha, Sr. Manager

lalit.midha@alstoneindia.com | www.alstoneindia.com

