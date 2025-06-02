'Alternative Investments Technology: Bridging the Gap' - A Fund Manager's Guide to Overcoming Tech Dilemmas

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 2: For fund managers navigating digital transformation, the real challenge isn't the lack of tools - it's the flood of questions. Where do we begin? What's worth automating? Should we build or buy? In his new book, Alternative Investments Technology: Bridging the Gap (Taylor & Francis | Routledge), seasoned technologist and enterprise architect Ankur Agarwal offers a practical, jargon-free roadmap to help private capital firms make smarter, business-aligned technology decisions.

Drawing on decades of experience working closely with fund managers, Ankur identifies the recurring dilemmas investment leaders face - dilemmas that are more about change management and strategic clarity than tech specs. This book serves as a field guide for navigating those choices.

"The idea for this book came from years of sitting across the table from fund managers who kept running into the same set of questions," says Agarwal. "Over time, I realized those questions weren't just technical - they reflected deeper decision-making dilemmas. Yet there wasn't a practical guide that looked at these issues from both the business and technology lens. That's what I set out to write."

About the Book

Alternative Investments Technology: Bridging the Gap helps private capital firms:

* Identify the right starting point for automation and tech modernization.

* Evaluate when to build vs. buy, and how much to customize.

* Simplify investor reporting, compliance, and ESG tracking using technology.

* Make strategic tech decisions without falling into vendor hype or abstraction.

The book is designed for fund managers, operational heads, and decision-makers at private equity, private debt, venture capital, and fund-of-funds firms - especially those at early to mid-stages of digital maturity.

"If you are an alternative investment firm in an early stage of your automation journey, there is not a lot of literature for you to get smarter about the path ahead. Ankur's book fills this important gap," says Rajdeep Endow, Private Equity Advisor & Transformation Leader. "Written in a simple and lucid style, Ankur uses real-world examples to illustrate his points and provide actionable advice."

Media Coverage

The book has been reviewed by CIO Africa, which called it "a must-read for firms in emerging markets looking to scale responsibly through technology."

Read the full review: CIO Africa Book Review

About the Author

Ankur Agarwal is Co-Founder and CTO of PE Front Office, a leading SaaS platform for alternative investment firms. A TOGAF-certified architect, poet, and musician, Ankur has also authored Enterprise Technology in Private Equity (PEI Media, 2013) and the poetry collection Adyakshar (2020).

Book Details

Title: Alternative Investments Technology: Bridging the Gap

Author: Ankur Agarwal

Publisher: Taylor & Francis (Routledge)

ISBN: 9781032771786

Available at: Routledge, Amazon and other global retailers

Formats: Paperback, Hardcover, eBook

