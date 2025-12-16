alt.f launches one of the largest coworking spaces in Hyderabad, crosses 2L sqft footprint

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16: alt.f coworking has announced the launch of one of the largest speculative coworking spaces in Hyderabad with the opening of its new centre in Begumpet. Launched yesterday, the centre will eventually scale up to a 2150 seater facility, reinforcing alt.f coworking's long term commitment to the city and its growing small business ecosystem.

With this launch, alt.f coworking continues its aggressive expansion across Hyderabad. The company has already signed over 2 lakh square feet of workspace across key business hubs including the Financial District, Begumpet, Gachibowli and HITEC City. Looking ahead, alt.f coworking plans to sign an additional 2 lakh square feet in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, and HITEC city.

Unlike traditional coworking operators, alt.f coworking focuses sharply on the needs of small businesses and emerging teams. From flexible team room configurations to predictable pricing and operational support, the brand is designed to solve everyday pain points faced by founders and growing companies.

Speaking on the launch, Yogesh Arora, Co-Founder of alt.f coworking, said:

"Hyderabad has consistently shown us that small businesses are looking for more than just desks and WiFi. They want reliability, transparency and spaces that grow with them. This Begumpet centre is a strong signal of our belief in the

city and its growth backed by real demand. We are investing ahead of the curve because we understand how fast small teams scale here. Our focus remains simple. Build high quality workspaces, price them honestly and remove friction from a founder's day. That philosophy has guided every square foot we have signed in Hyderabad and will continue to shape our expansion across the city."

With the coworking space in Begumpet launch, alt.f coworking further strengthens its position as a founder first coworking brand in Hyderabad. The company's expansion reflects growing confidence in the city's entrepreneurial momentum and the sustained demand from small and mid sized businesses seeking reliable, long term workspace partners.

About alt.f coworking

alt.f coworking is a premium yet accessible coworking brand focused on serving small businesses, startups and growing teams across India. With a strong presence in key commercial hubs, alt.f coworking designs and operates flexible workspaces that prioritise transparency, functionality and value. Built with founders in mind, the brand aims to remove friction from everyday work by offering scalable team rooms, honest pricing and dependable operations, helping businesses focus on what matters most, building and growing their companies. To book the office space for rent in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Hyderabad with alt.f coworking visit altfcoworking.com or call +91 9958500731.

