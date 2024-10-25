altGraaf crosses Rs 4,500 crore in volume - Highest in the online alternative fixed income industry

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 25: Alternative fixed income investment platform, altGraaf, powered by AI Growth, today announced an industry-milestone achievement of Rs 4500+ crores of investments, the highest in the online alternative fixed-income investment industry. The platform has more than 2 Lakh+ registered investors.

This results from a significant volume growth of 25%+ in the past six months alone for this alternative fixed income platform. Total repayments made so far in three years are Rs 3700+ crores and the average returns earned by investors is 12.5%+. Companies in the manufacturing, fashion, agritech, real estate, trading sectors and NBFCs have raised funds through invoice discounting.

altGraaf continues to offer varied investment opportunities that were previously reserved only for the high-net-worth individuals. altGraaf bridges the needs of strong companies looking to raise debt capital to support their growth initiatives with the investors adding those investments to their portfolio for wealth creation. The company offers products such as unlisted corporate bonds, unlisted real estate non-convertible debentures (unlisted NCDs), asset backed leasing (unlisted NCDs), venture debt, and invoice financing. All opportunities brought on the platform are carefully curated and undergo a strenuous risk evaluation process before being made available for investors. The opportunities are diversified to meet needs of all the customers in the form of varied sector exposure, tenure from 30 days to 36 months, annual returns from 10% - 18% and risk level from very low to very high. In the last three months, the fintech platform has launched product features with added layers of protection such as insurance coverage, escrow controls, and bank guarantees, offering extra safety to the investors.

"Our rapidly growing customer base indicates increasing awareness and investors' trust in fixed income products like unlisted bonds. However, all investments carry risk including stocks, mutual funds, equities, listed bonds, unlisted bonds, real estate or gold, and we urge investors to read and choose investments best suited to their risk appetite. Bonds can provide predictive and competitive risk adjusted returns compared to other volatile asset classes. The bond market is primed for growth and should be a key component for creating a diversified income portfolio for investors," said Jayaprakash K, Chief Growth Officer, AI Growth Limited.

This marks a significant milestone not just for altGraaf but the fixed income investments industry overall, as it indicates a shift in the behaviour of equity investors who were earlier looking only at high-risk asset classes becoming more savvy now with diversification and are looking at alternative fixed investment options that are relatively less risky than equities yet offer very competitive risk adjusted returns.

altGraaf is seeing a growth in the number of affluent investors in India who are increasingly looking for smarter ways to create wealth by locking in high returns in a relatively predictable manner through investment options like bonds. Through its innovative suite of varied products, altGraaf aims to set new benchmarks in the fintech industry and revolutionize fixed income space in India.

