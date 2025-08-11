Altis Holidays & Resorts India Pvt Ltd Honoured with "Most Trusted Hospitality Brand of the Year 2025" Award

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 11: Altis Holidays & Resorts India Pvt Ltd, a premier name in India's hospitality sector, proudly announces that it has been recognized as the "Most Trusted Hospitality Brand of the Year 2025 in India". The award ceremony took place on 31 July 2025 and shows the unwavering commitment of Altis Holidays & Resorts India Pvt Ltd, in delivering exceptional guest experiences, innovative services, and maintaining the highest standards in the hospitality industry.

The award was presented at a grand ceremony attended by distinguished dignitaries and industry leaders. The Chief Guests included Shri Harsh Malhotra, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, and Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and Suresh Rana, Former Minister for Sugar Industry and Cane Development of Uttar Pradesh.

Also present were the renowned Indian film actress, Ritu Shivpuri, and Shri Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State in the Ministries of Corporate Affairs and Road Transport and Highways. Receiving the award on behalf of the company were Miss. Anam Ansari, Reservation Manager, and Honey, IT Head, whose leadership and dedication have been instrumental in enhancing customer engagement and operational excellence.

Speaking at the ceremony, Anam Ansari said, "It is an immense honor for Altis Holidays & Resorts to be recognized as the Most Trusted Hospitality Brand of the Year. This award motivates us to continue raising the bar in guest services and innovate further to meet evolving traveler needs. Our upcoming mission is to make Altis Holidays & Resorts India's No.1 hospitality brand."

Honey added, "Behind every great hospitality brand is a dedicated team committed to delivering outstanding service. At Altis Holidays & Resorts, our focus has always been on understanding and exceeding guest expectations through personalized care and attention to detail. This award recognizes the passion and hard work of our entire team, and inspires us to continue delivering memorable experiences that set us apart in the industry."

Altis Holidays & Resorts India Pvt Ltd has grown rapidly over the years, establishing itself as a trusted name known for its warm hospitality, luxurious accommodations, and bespoke holiday experiences. The company's focus on quality, safety, and guest-centric services has earned it high customer loyalty and industry accolades.

The presence of eminent personalities at the award function underscored the significance of this recognition. Shri Suresh Rana, Ritu Shivpuri, and Shri Harsh Malhotra lauded the brand's contribution to India's tourism and hospitality sector, emphasizing the role such companies play in boosting the economy and creating employment.

As Altis Holidays & Resorts continues to expand its presence across India and beyond, this prestigious award marks a significant milestone in the company's journey. It stands as a testament to Altis Holidays' unwavering dedication to becoming the preferred hospitality partner for travelers seeking memorable, trustworthy, and exceptional holiday experiences. With this recognition, the company is more inspired than ever to uphold its promise of excellence and innovation in the hospitality industry.

