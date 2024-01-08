ALTT Unleashes the Blockbuster Fantasy Thriller "Bijli - Ek Rosy Dastan" - A Six-Episode Web Series

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 8: ALTT, the premier entertainment OTT platform, is set to enthral audiences with its latest offering, "Bijli - Ek Rosy Dastan." Breaking free from conventional storytelling, this fantasy thriller has taken the digital world by storm.

The series, which debuted on December 29th, 2023, with the release of three gripping episodes, followed by the much-anticipated final three episodes on January 5th, 2024, has received an overwhelming response, marking it as a blockbuster success.

"Bijli - Ek Rosy Dastan" Pulp Fiction Genre , weaves a tale around Ajay, played by the talented Kinshuk Vaidya, who finds himself in possession of the mystical Bijli ring passed down through his hereditary forefathers, endowed with extraordinary powers. The plot thickens as Ajay becomes ensnared in a circle of intrigue, pitted against his unknown rival, RAGA, portrayed by the dynamic Himanshu Malik.

Siddharth Injeti, Head of Content, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "Bijli is a Pulp Fiction with a touch of Comedy, tightly netted by action and fantasy elements. Crafting the story and screenplay for this series was both challenging and a joy as we aimed to create a world that keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, never knowing what's coming next."

The series is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, blending comedy, action, and fantasy seamlessly over six engaging episodes. The initial three episodes released on December 29th garnered significant traction, and the subsequent release on January 5th has only amplified the series' success.

"Bijli - Ek Rosy Dastan" stands as a testament to ALTT commitment to delivering unique and entertaining content to its audience. The fantasy thriller has become a must-watch for enthusiasts seeking an exhilarating blend of suspense, humour, and supernatural elements.

Prepare to be captivated by the mystical world of "Bijli - Ek Rosy Dastan," exclusively on ALTT.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor