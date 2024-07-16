Alumni Talk Session at JD Institute: Insights into the Fashion Industry

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 16: On May 11, 2024, JD Institute hosted an enlightening Alumni Talk Session titled "Know the Industry Through Your Alumni," offering a unique opportunity for students to gain valuable insights into the fashion industry. The event took place from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM in the Seminar Room of Hauz Khas Village, Delhi Campus, featuring four distinguished alumni: Shelja Rai, Sameer Singh, Chetna Popli, and Nilisha Regis. Each alum shared their remarkable stories of success and growth within the fashion industry.

Distinguished Alumni Speakers

Shelja Rai (PG Fashion Design 2020)

A proud PG Fashion Design batch 2020 alumna, Shelja Rai, is a Senior Fashion Associate at Reliance Ritu Kumar. With her expertise in crafting stunning ensembles at Reliance Ritu Kumar, she captivated the audience with insights into the importance of blending timeless beauty with modern trends. She talked about the versatility and creativity required in the fashion industry and openly shared her insights on navigating the placement process and overcoming interview obstacles.

She debunked myths about retail roles in fashion, highlighting the importance of fashion expertise in customer-facing positions and emphasising the need for students to stay updated on the latest trends and technologies from a real-world perspective.

Sameer Singh (UG Fashion Design 2019)

Sameer Singh, a 2019 graduate of the UG Fashion Design programme, is a Junior Merchandiser at Asmara India, mastering fashion business strategies there. He took the stage, sharing his experiences navigating the fashion business. Sameer recounted his personal journey through the placement process, shedding light on the challenges and successes of his interviews before landing a position at Asmara India.

With a keen understanding of market dynamics, Sameer provided valuable insights into the world of merchandising, emphasising the importance of staying adaptable and open to new ideas. He further highlighted the challenges and smooth transitions within the fashion business, offering students practical insights into what it takes to succeed in this competitive field.

Chetna Popli (PG Fashion Design 2021)

Chetna Popli, a dynamic designer at Just Billi by Rashmi Chhabra, brings fresh, daring styles to life. With her youthful energy and experimental charm, Chetna shared her journey from a merchandiser in a buying house to joining a prestigious designer brand. Her advice on career growth and the different responsibilities in various roles really connected with students who want to make it big in fashion.

Nilisha Regis (PG Fashion Design 2020)

Nilisha Regis, a 2020 graduate in PG Fashion Design, excels as a Production Executive at Shantanu and Nikhil, ensuring flawless execution of visionary designs. Having gained expertise from working with renowned designer Namrita Joshipura, Nilisha now excels alongside ace designers Shantanu and Nikhil, showcasing precision and finesse in creating fabric wonders.

She delved into the intricacies of her role as a social media manager for renowned designers, shedding light on both its challenges and perks. Her presentation highlighted the importance of precision and finesse in the fashion industry, emphasising the need for attention to detail and dedication.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A session, allowing students to engage directly with alumni. In hindsight, the event proved to be a valuable platform for knowledge sharing and networking, offering attendees a glimpse into the fashion industry's inner workings.

JD Institute extends its heartfelt gratitude to the alumni for their invaluable contributions, making the talk session both engaging and insightful. Such events exemplify the institute's dedication to providing holistic education and empowering the next generation of fashion leaders.

