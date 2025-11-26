Alumnus Bikram Singh Bedi Felicitates Young Entrepreneurs at MAHE 33rd Convocation

NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], November 26: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, hosted a special felicitation ceremony honouring startup founders from the graduating Batch of 2025 as part of its 33rd Convocation. The event honoured the entrepreneurial successes of young innovators whose ventures are enriching India's growing startup ecosystem.

Mr Bikram Singh Bedi, MAHE alumnus and Vice President, Asia Pacific Strategic Initiatives, Google Cloud, New Delhi, honoured the student entrepreneurs on Saturday in Manipal, Karnataka. In his address, Mr Bedi emphasised the need for continuous reinvention in a rapidly evolving world shaped by artificial intelligence. He stated that graduates were entering a defining moment in history, as AI is transforming every sector. He urged them to approach technology responsibly and consider its societal implications, advising, "Do not just build or use technology, do it responsibly. Always ask not only whether something can be built, but whether it should be built."

The Innovation Centre, MAHE, organised the event, which recognised six student entrepreneurs from the graduating Batch of 2025.

Dr Mahima Mishra, Founder, InfiniClinickart Supplies LLP, and MCODS alumna, was recognised for her contributions to dental health innovation. Her work has earned national and international accolades, including the Manipal COVID Challenge, the MAHE Business Idea Competition, and the ESOT Hackathon in Europe. She has also secured the 7 lakh NIDHI-PRAYAS grant, with notable products such as Sterident and ClinicKart.

Arjun Sanjiv Kohli, Founder, Instrumus Technologies Pvt. Ltd and MIT Manipal alumnus, was honoured for establishing a DeepTech enterprise focused on industrial digitisation and advanced manufacturing. His company collaborates with institutions such as BITS and MAHE, supports over 50 manufacturing clients, and consistently records monthly revenues above 5 lakhs.

Tushar Raj, Founder of PhotonSilica | PHSI Technologies & Research Pvt. Ltd., was acknowledged for his rapid progress in the DeepTech sector. Listed among the Top 100 Desi DeepTech Startup Founders, he has secured DLI beneficiary status under MeitY and achieved 45 lakhs in revenue within four months. His earlier startup also achieved a successful exit.

Mr Ryan Bantu, Founder, GoPerch Innovations Pvt. Ltd, was recognised for his contributions to AI-driven and hardware-based product development. The company has generated 45 lakhs in recent months, served over 13 clients, and created employment for eight professionals. His team also secured the runner-up position at the Forbes Marshall Competition.

Arnav Agrawal, Founder, Thapy Technologies Pvt. Ltd, was appreciated for his work in the mental health domain. With over 100 active users, recognition as an On-Campus Hult Prize Finalist, and the creation of 10 employment opportunities, the venture is emerging as a promising mental health platform.

Mithilesh B, Founder of Your Lyf, was honoured for advancements in nutrition technology. The company's products are available in over 50 retail outlets, with its oat topping product selling over

5,000 units within three months. With revenues surpassing 20 lakhs, the brand is gaining strong market traction.

Senior MAHE leadership, including Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd); Vice Chancellor, Dr Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor, Technology & Science, Dr Sharath Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor, Health Sciences, Dr Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, Mangalore Campus, Dr P. Giridhar Kini, Registrar, Dr Anand Venugopal, Chief Operating Officer, Operations, Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana, Director, MIT Manipal and Dr Gopalakrishnan Dharmarajan, Dean, MCODS Manipal, attended the ceremony.

In his concluding address, Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), the Vice Chancellor, highlighted MAHE's growing startup ecosystem and the rising number of student-led ventures. He emphasised that MAHE is shaping graduates who create opportunities and contribute to industries, communities, and national development as future job creators.

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University. MAHE offers over 400 specialisations across the Health Sciences (HS), Management, Law, Humanities & Social Sciences (MLHS), and Technology & Science (T&S) streams through its constituent units at campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bengaluru, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. With a remarkable academic track record, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, awarded MAHE the prestigious Institution of Eminence status. Currently ranked 3rd in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience and enriching campus life.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor