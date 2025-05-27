Aluwind Infra-Tech Limited Reports a 51.59% YoY Increase in Revenue, Reaching Rs 6,376.73 Lakhs in H2 FY25

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Aluwind Infra-Tech Limited, a specialised infrastructure solutions company providing end-to-end designing, fabrication, and application of windows and facade, announced its audited financial results for the H2 FY25 and financial year ending March 31, 2025.

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

H2 FY25 (YoY Comparison):

* Revenue: Rs 6,376.73 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 51.59%

* EBITDA: Rs 834.71 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 37.63%

* Profit After Tax: Rs 586.13 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 53.59%

FY25 (YoY Comparison):

* Revenue: Rs 10,922.48 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 30.92%

* EBITDA: Rs 1,198.48 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 1.51%

* Profit After Tax: Rs 812.13 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 7.64%

Strategic & Operational Highlights

* 35+ years of industry presence in facade and fenestration solutions.

* Completed 300+ projects across 20+ cities with 85+ ongoing projects.

* State-of-the-art facility in Pune, Maharashtra, spread over 75,000+ sq. ft, equipped with advanced machinery and quality control systems.

* Received the India 500 SME Award in 2023 for excellence in quality, customer satisfaction, and societal impact.

ORDER BOOK OF COMPANY AS ON DATE:

Currently, the Company has a healthy order book of approximately INR 302 Crore, indicating strong demand and robust business momentum. This order will enhance revenue visibility for the upcoming years.

INCORPORATION OF ALUWIND CLEAN-TECH PRIVATE LIMITED:

In order to provide high-quality professional window cleaning solutions for a variety of clients, the company has incorporated a Subsidiary Company named Aluwind Clean Tech Private Limited.

The Subsidiary Company will focus on undertaking Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC) and service agreements for facade cleaning, exterior upkeep, and related maintenance services, ensuring periodic and comprehensive maintenance of buildings and infrastructure.

ANCHOR PARTNER FOR MMR REGION (MUMBAI METROPOLITAN REGION) FOR ERTERNIA, HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED (ADITYA BIRLA GROUP).

The Company is the Anchor Partner for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for Eternia, the premium aluminium windows and doors brand by Hindalco Industries Limited (Aditya Birla Group).

This strategic partnership reinforces our position as a trusted leader in high-performance fenestration solutions and aligns with Eternia's mission to bring next-generation, sustainable aluminium window systems to the market.

INNOVATION:

The Company is using a patented cutting edge aluminium alloy named "Duranium" which is a trademark product of the Hindalco which have more strength and high finish exposure as compare to 6063-T6 alloy including corrosion resistance and a sleek, modern finish. Windows made out of Duranium offer superior window and noise protection

INFORMATION ON NEW PLANT AND MACHINES:

The Company has purchased a new 5X CNC Machine to increase production in the Aluminium segment. The new machine is equipped as standard with an advanced cutting unit for all the cutting needed for doors, windows, facades, HST sliding structures, or conservatories. This new machine leads to an increase in production capacity.

FACILITY OF POWDER COATING FACILITY:

The Company provides a fully automatic in-house powder coating facility, which leads to a significant step forward in the company's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality surface finishes with improved speed, consistency, and sustainability.

