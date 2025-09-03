Aly Hajiani Launches Rewardpoints.Club - A First-of-its-Kind Credit Card Discovery Platform for HNIs & Frequent Flyers

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Aly Hajiani, popularly known as @ThatCreditCardGuy and India's largest credit card influencer with a community of over 700,000 followers, today announced the launch of RewardPoints.Club a Credit Card Discovery Platform & Premium Advisory Service designed exclusively for High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and frequent flyers.

The venture is backed by Sharan Hegde, Founder of One Percent Club and one of India's most influential voices in personal finance with a following of 3.9 million across platforms and 100,000+ weekly newsletter subscribers. The platform, which goes live today, empowers users to maximize the value of their credit card spends by offering:

* Personalized Credit Card Discovery: Find the perfect card tailored to one's lifestyle and spending patterns.

* Expert Advisory & Strategy: Guidance on optimizing points and leveraging cards for premium rewards.

* Luxury Redemption Assistance: Consulting on unlocking business-class flights and luxury hotel stays.

* Exclusive Content & Deals: A members-only newsletter featuring insider redemption strategies and limited transfer offers.

Speaking on the launch, Aly Hajiani, Founder of RewardPoints.Club said, "Indians are increasingly using credit cards to access lifestyle upgrades, premium travel, and exclusive experiences. Most people don't realize the hidden value sitting unused in their credit card points. RewardPoints.Club is built to change that giving users the tools and strategies to unlock the full potential of their rewards."

Also sharing his excitement, Sharan Hegde said, "The Indian consumer is evolving they're aspirational, global, and tech-savvy. RewardPoints.Club is perfectly positioned to serve this new wave of cardholders who don't just want to earn points but want to extract their full value. That's why I'm thrilled to support Aly in building this platform."

The launch comes at a time when India's affluent and aspirational consumer base is showing an unprecedented appetite for travel, lifestyle rewards, and financial optimization. With curated strategies and expert-led content, RewardPoints.Club aims to become the go-to destination for anyone looking to extract maximum value from their credit card ecosystem.

RewardPoints.Club is India's first Credit Card Discovery Platform & Premium Advisory Service, founded by Aly Hajiani (@ThatCreditCardGuy). The platform helps HNIs and frequent flyers discover the right credit cards, optimize their spending, and redeem points for unparalleled lifestyle and travel experiences.

