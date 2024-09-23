AM Green acquires Chempolis next-gen 2G Bio-Fuel technology; To invest USD 1 bn to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23 : AM Green Technology and Solutions BV, part of the AM Green Group, has announced the acquisition of Chempolis Oy and Fortum 3 BV.

According to an official release, this acquisition will bolster AM Green's vision of transforming Chempolis's next-generation 2G bio-fuel technology into a comprehensive global bio-refinery platform, with a substantial investment of approximately USD 1 billion over the next three years aimed at producing over 0.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

AM Green's acquisition reflects its commitment to developing innovative technology-enabled solutions that will pave the way for large-scale biorefineries.

These facilities will utilise diverse feedstocks to produce high-value green products, thereby facilitating decarbonisation across various sectors, including aviation, fuels, and chemicals.

Chempolis is renowned for its pioneering work in lignocellulosic feedstock processing, backed by over 15 years of extensive research and development expertise.

The technology enables the conversion of multiple 2G waste feedstocks into valuable products such as ethanol, furfural, and pure lignin.

This acquisition aligns with AM Green's objective to leverage Chempolis's capabilities to establish itself as a leader in the industrial decarbonisation landscape.

Anil Chalamalasetty, Group Chairman of AM Green, stated, "We are excited to partner with Chempolis to advance the processing of 2G lignocellulosic feedstocks. This highlights our commitment to developing innovative, technology-enabled solutions to establish large-scale biorefineries that utilise multiple feedstocks & produce high-value green products, enabling global decarbonisation in aviation, fuels, chemicals, and other industrial sectors."

AM Green aims to build a robust global bio-refinery ecosystem by partnering with stakeholders worldwide through a licencing model for Chempolis's technology. This collaborative approach is designed to expedite the transition to sustainable energy practices on a global scale.

The large-scale biorefineries will facilitate critical upstream feedstock processing, transforming them into downstream chemicals and fuels, including SAF.

By 2027, AM Green plans to establish Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) SAF plants capable of producing over 0.5 MTPA, significantly contributing to the decarbonisation goals of the aviation sector.

AM Green's investment strategy will not only enhance the technological capabilities of its platform but also diversify the range of feedstocks processed, producing high-value green products tailored to meet the demands of both consumer and industrial markets.

This move is poised to unlock substantial opportunities across multiple green-chemical value chains, reinforcing AM Green's position as a frontrunner in the sustainable energy landscape.

Founded by Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli, the Hyderabad-based AM Green Group is a leader in energy transition solutions.

The company is committed to pioneering new technologies that will shape the future of energy, aiming to become a cost-competitive producer of green hydrogen, green ammonia, and other green molecules.

With a focus on decarbonisation in hard-to-abate industries, AM Green is actively developing capabilities for producing a variety of green molecules, including biofuels and sustainable aviation fuels.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor