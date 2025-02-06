Amadeus and Traveloka strengthen travel technology partnership

PRNewswire

Singapore, February 6: Amadeus, the leading global travel technology company, has strengthened its partnership with Traveloka, Southeast Asia's top travel platform. This agreement sees Amadeus' already extensive footprint in the region expand as the two organizations work to deliver a more personalized travel experience through technology.

In line with Traveloka's focus on empowering consumers to explore, book, and enjoy a wide range of travel products, the collaboration will expand Traveloka's growing business by using Amadeus' technology to enhance the travel experience of its customers. Travelers will enjoy new services to help them explore and book a wide range of travel products, including fully customized flight search technology and servicing capabilities.

Amadeus and Traveloka will also work together to bring more NDC enabled content to its travel platform so it can provide its customers with competitive prices and truly tailored offers. Traveloka will also benefit from advanced servicing capabilities that are integrated into its existing technology stack.

Caesar Indra, President, Traveloka says, "Collaborating with Amadeus allows us to leverage its expertise and technology to provide better services to our customers. This partnership is a significant step in our growth strategy, and we are confident in Amadeus' ability to provide a smoother and more seamless travel experience for our customers."

Javier Laforgue, EVP & Managing Director Asia-Pacific, Amadeus says, "We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Traveloka to bring our innovative technology solutions to the Asia Pacific region. This partnership will not only enhance Traveloka's services but also strengthen Amadeus' position as a regional leader in travel technology. We are committed to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that will drive growth and innovation in the travel industry. Together, we will create a seamless and enhanced travel experience for Traveloka's customers across the APAC region and beyond."

Notes to the editors:

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, redesigning the travel of tomorrow.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world.

We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 13 years.

Amadeus. It's how travel works better.

Learn more about Amadeus at www.amadeus.com

About Traveloka

Founded in Indonesia in 2012, Traveloka has operations in Australia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. With nearly 140 million app downloads and more than 40 million monthly active users, Traveloka stands as one of the most popular travel apps in the region.

