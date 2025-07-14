Aman Tea Group Unveils First-of-its-Kind Sustainability and GAP Initiative for Over 6,000 Small Tea Growers

NewsVoir

Darjeeling, Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 14: In a landmark move set to reshape sustainable tea cultivation in India, Aman Tea Groupone of the country's largest and most respected tea producershas launched an ambitious six-month Sustainability and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Initiative aimed at empowering over 6,000 Small Tea Growers (STGs) across North Bengal, Bihar, and Assam. With an annual output of 30 million kilograms, the Group is leveraging its vast presence and deep-rooted community relationships to drive real change at the grassroots level.

This initiative, part of Aman Tea Group's visionary "SafeTea, Save Tea" mission, is the first large-scale campaign of its kind led by a private player in India's tea industry. It is being rolled out in close collaboration with Trustea, and CISTA, underlining the power of public-private partnerships in promoting sustainability in agriculture.

The official launch took place at Evergreen Dooars Tea Private Unit II (Harmati), where the program was flagged off in the presence of prominent Mr. Bijay Gopal Chakraborty, President of CISTA; Mr. Rajat Kumar Ray Karjee, Chairman of WBUFSTA; Mr. Rajeev Baid, CMD and Founder of Aman Tea Group; and senior representatives from Trustea, Mr. Abhimanyu Kundu and Mr. Sanjay Das.

Over the next six months, Aman Tea Group will deliver structured training programs across its key operational zonescovering nine Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) in North Bengal. The initiative's centerpiece is the deployment of mobile awareness vans, designed to take expert knowledge and practical training directly to even the most remote tea-growing areas. These mobile units will serve as moving classrooms, offering live demonstrations, interactive sessions, and hands-on learning experiences tailored for STGs.

The campaign is grounded in real-world concernsensuring safe handling of agrochemicals, raising awareness about banned and counterfeit products, and encouraging the use of safe, approved alternatives. Through consistent on-ground engagement, Aman's field representatives are guiding growers on everything from interpreting color-coded chemical labels to mastering correct storage, dosage, and disposal techniques. Importantly, the initiative also aims to build long-term capability among farmers by fostering a Lead Farmer Model, creating local sustainability champions who will carry forward the message in their communities.

"This initiative is not just about complianceit's about transforming mindsets," said Mr. Rajeev Baid, CMD and Founder of Aman Tea Group. "We believe sustainability starts with the grower, and through this campaign, we're equipping them with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to embrace practices that protect both people and the planet."

As part of its larger sustainability vision, Aman Tea Group is also integrating traceability, residue management, and transparent reporting into its supply chainsteps that not only boost global market readiness but also reaffirm the Group's unwavering commitment to ethical, responsible tea production.

This pioneering initiative reaffirms Aman Tea Group's leadership in shaping a more sustainable future for Indian tearooted in knowledge, powered by partnerships, and inspired by the growers who make every cup possible.

