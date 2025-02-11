Aman Vaths Announces the Launch of Trust ID's Web 3 Decentralized KYC Program in Partnership With Nadcab Labs: Your KYC, Your Control

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 11: Visionary blockchain leader Aman Vaths has officially announced the upcoming launch of Trust ID's Web3 Decentralized KYC Program, a game-changing development that aims to revolutionize how personal identity verification is handled in the digital world. With Trust ID, users will have full control over their KYC (Know Your Customer) data, enabling secure, encrypted verification that ensures privacy and autonomy.

The program, developed in collaboration with Nadcab Labs, promises to provide users with unprecedented ownership and security of their personal information, utilizing cutting-edge blockchain and encryption technologies.

A New Era of Decentralized KYC

In the traditional KYC process, sensitive user data is stored on centralized servers, making it prone to data breaches and unauthorized access. Aman Vaths envisions a better solution, where users become the custodians of their own data through decentralized, blockchain-driven mechanisms.

In the Trust ID Web3 Decentralized KYC System, users will:

* Verify KYC Locally: KYC data is verified and stored securely on the user's local device rather than a centralized database.

* Encryption for Privacy: The KYC data is encrypted using the user's public and private keys, ensuring that only authorized parties can access it.

* Mnemonic Recovery: In case of device loss, users can restore their KYC data using a mnemonic phrase, providing convenience without compromising security.

Secure Sharing and Permissions Access

One of the program's standout features is permissioned access. Users have full control over which details of their KYC are shared with merchants or other users. This permissioning system ensures that users decide who can see whatwhether it's their full identity or limited details.

When a user shares their KYC information, it is transferred securely through a peer-to-peer (P2P) network using Libp2p technology. The receiving partywhether a merchant or another usercan only decrypt and access the information using their private key, ensuring maximum privacy and security.

Transaction Verification on the INRx Blockchain

To further enhance the system's security and transparency, each KYC verification transaction will be recorded on the INRx blockchain. This immutable ledger will maintain a record of all interactions without exposing any sensitive details, adding an extra layer of trust and accountability to the KYC process.

A Vision Realized with Nadcab Labs

The development and launch of Trust ID's decentralized KYC program are being driven by Nadcab Labs, a web3 development company and industry leader known for creating cutting-edge decentralized systems and Web3 solutions. Under the leadership of Aman Vaths, Nadcab Labs has been at the forefront of innovations in blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi). Their involvement in Trust ID underscores the program's technical prowess and its potential impact on the digital identity space.

Aman Vaths: Leading the Charge in Digital Identity Revolution

As the founder of Trust ID and the INRx Foundation, Aman Vaths has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership in blockchain innovations. showcased his ability to combine blockchain with real-world applications. With Trust ID, Vaths is setting the stage for a secure, user-controlled KYC system that aligns with the ethos of Web3decentralization, privacy, and user empowerment.

In a statement about the project, Aman Vaths said:

"The current centralized KYC systems have shown their weaknesses in protecting users' personal data. Trust ID's Web3 KYC aims to change that by giving users complete ownership and control of their identity. We're building a system where users can interact with services confidently, knowing their privacy is secure."

The Future of KYC is Here

With Trust ID's Web3 Decentralized KYC Program, Aman Vaths and Nadcab Labs are not just building another KYC solutionthey are creating an entirely new approach to digital identity management. As the world moves toward decentralized systems, Trust ID's ability to provide privacy, security, and control will likely set a new standard in how digital identities are handled.

The launch of this revolutionary program is expected to be a major milestone in the world of Web3, further cementing Aman Vaths' status as a thought leader and innovator in the blockchain space.

For updates on the development and launch of Trust ID, stay tuned to Nadcab Labs and Trust ID's official channels.

