Amanora School Hosts Successful CBSE Regional Science Exhibition 2024-25

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: The CBSE Regional Science Exhibition 2024-25, hosted by Amanora School, Pune, concluded successfully today after two days of exceptional scientific innovation and creativity. The event, centered on the theme "Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future," brought together 106 teams from over 70 schools across the Pune region.

Distinguished guests at the inauguration included Chief Guest Vishal Solanki, IAS (Retd), Trustee J K Bhosle, and Guest of Honor Aditya Deshpande. The ceremony commenced with the traditional lamp lighting, followed by cultural performances including a themed street play and a specially composed science song by Amanora School students.

In his inspiring address, Chief Guest Vishal Solanki emphasized the importance of scientific temperament among students and commended the efforts of school leaders and mentors across Maharashtra. The exhibition was officially launched with an impressive display of a Chandrayaan model crafted by Amanora students.

Students from Classes VI to XI showcased research-based projects across various sub-themes including:

* Food, Health & Hygiene

* Transport and Communication

* Natural Farming

* Disaster Management

* Mathematical Modelling and Computational Thinking

* Waste Management

* Resource Management

A panel of expert judges, specially selected by CBSE from fields including Medicine, Science and Technology, Waste and Resource Management, and Artificial Intelligence, evaluated the projects. Following rigorous assessment, 15 teams were selected for the National Round - seven teams from Category 6-8 and eight teams from Category 9-11.

"The exhibition demonstrated our students' exceptional ability to connect theoretical concepts with practical applications," said Meera Nair, Director Principal of Amanora School. "These young innovators have shown remarkable insight into addressing real-world challenges through scientific exploration."

As the qualified teams prepare for the National Round, the event stands as a testament to the vibrant scientific spirit among Maharashtra's youth and the dedication of educational institutions in nurturing future scientists and innovators. The exhibition's focus on sustainable solutions particularly highlighted how the next generation is setting a strong foundation for future scientific endeavors.

