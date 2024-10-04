Amanta Healthcare Limited Files DRHP With SEBI For Fresh Issue of 1.25 Crore Equity Shares

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: Amanta Healthcare Limited (Amanta, The Company) engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a diverse range of sterile liquid products, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with NSE & BSE in preparation for the IPO, The issue size will be of up to 1,25,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, all of which will be issued as a Fresh Issue.

Amanta's objective is to raise funds for capital expenditure requirements for civil construction work and towards purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up new manufacturing line for SteriPort at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat. It also aims to secure funding for capital expenditure requirements towards purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up a new Small Volume Parenteral (SVP) manufacturing line at the same location and general corporate purposes.

For the period ended 31st March 2024, The company reported Revenue of Rs 28,034.03 Lakhs and EBITDA of Rs 5,875.65 Lakhs & PAT of Rs 363.32 Lakhs.

About Amanta Healthcare Limited

Amanta Healthcare Limited is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of sterile liquid products. Using Aseptic Blow-Fill-Seal (ABFS) and Injection Stretch Blow Moulding (ISBM) technologies, Amanta produces parenteral solutions that offer rapid drug absorption for patients who cannot take oral medication.

Amanta manufactures large and small volume parenterals (LVPs and SVPs) across six therapeutic segments, including fluid therapy, ophthalmics, and respiratory care, as well as medical devices. Amanta's facility in Gujarat adheres to global GMP standards, and the company exports its products to 19 countries, with 113 active international product registrations.

In addition to marketing over 45 generics in India through a network of 289 distributors, Amanta partners with pharmaceutical companies to manufacture products at scale. The company is led by a highly experienced management team, committed to innovation and ensuring the highest standards of quality in healthcare.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor