Amara Muzik's Anti-Piracy campaign for DAMAN, leads to record success, protecting the future of Odia films

Amara Muzik, a leading music label and film production house in Odisha, had launched an Anti-Piracy campaign on social media to support their latest blockbuster movie, DAMAN.

DAMAN is now a people's movie and it's a sentimental film for the people of Odisha as they resonate with this film and their love for their state and culture. The ANTI PIRACY campaign was a resounding success, as the public came forward to report close to 3,500 Anti-Piracy links in just 15 days. These pirated links were promptly removed by Amara Muzik, and to legalize this campaign, the producer of the film even filed a cybercrime complaint against the pirates.

The mega-hit movie in Odisha, DAMAN was then again released nationwide in Hindi on February 3, 2023, and has been receiving tremendous support from audiences across the country. SUPER STAR BABUSHAN has given his lifetime best performance in this film and has been receiving accolades for his phenomenal acting skills portrayed in this film. DAMAN has also been widely praised for its high-quality production values and engaging storyline.

Amara Muzik has established itself as one of the leading production houses in Odisha and has been instrumental in promoting the Odia film industry. The company has a reputation for producing quality content. Amara Muzik has over 8 films on the floor in various stages of shoot, and postproduction and the releases have been lined up for the Year 2023. Their anti-piracy campaign is a testament to their commitment to protecting the hard work and creativity of the content and those involved in the film industry who have put their hard work in creating these masterpieces.

DAMAN has created history at the box office, and Amara Muzik's Anti-Piracy campaign has been a great support to this success. The public's support in reporting pirate links has helped to curb piracy and protect the future of Odia films. We look forward to more such film lovers' support in the future in curbing piracy. The investigation into the cybercrime complaint is ongoing, and Amara Muzik and the Odia film industry is optimistic about the outcome and has full faith in the legal systems of Odisha.

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor