Amara Studios has 3 films releasing this RAJA festival: Pabar, Tike Tike Achina Tu, and Chandrabanshi

New Delhi [India], June 5: Amara Studios, a prominent production house in the Odia film industry, is set to captivate audiences this Raja festival with the release of three of the most anticipated movies: "Pabar," "Tike Tike Achina Tu," and "Chandrabanshi." As a leading name in the industry, Amara Studios is dedicated to delivering extraordinary movies that will entertain and interact with audiences. With a celebrity-studded cast, extremely good music, and talented directors, these films promise to be a treat for movie lovers this festival season.

For the last three years, Amara Studios has been having a minimum of two releases every Raja, and the trend continues this year as well. Amara Muzik, a leading music label in Odisha, is the music arm of Amara Studios and is also the music partner for all three of these movies.

Songs from these 3 films have already begun making waves, are trending on YouTube, reels, and shorts, and are loved by people. It has been trending since its release on YouTube, with "Lal Taha Taha" ranking at #8 and "Tike Tike Achina Tu" at #28 on YouTube's trending list.

"Pabar" stars the superstar Babushaan Mohanty and the talented actress Princess Elina Samantray. For the movie "Pabar," Amara Studios has collaborated with Babushaan Films to co-produce. With Gaurav Anand composing the music and Ashok Pati directing, this movie is set to take the audience on a thrilling journey.

Following the success of "Tu Mo Love Story 1 & 2," Swaraj and Bhoomika are back with a bang with "Tike Tike Achina Tu." Produced by Amara Studios and DK Movies, this film showcases exceptional entertainment. With soul-stirring music by Prem Anand and under the direction of Tapas Sargharia, "Tike Tike Achina Tu" promises to recreate the love magic of their previous creations.

"Chandrabanshi" boasts an impressive team of over 20 talented artists, including Sidhant Mohapatra, Poonam Mishra, Akash Das Nayak, and Lipsa Mishra. With such prominent names in the industry, this movie is set to create a buzz among movie enthusiasts. The music for the movie was composed by Asad Nizam and directed by Yash and Sunil. Produced by Anasmish Production in association with Amara Studios, "Chandrabanshi" promises to set new benchmarks in the industry.

With the release of these three movies, Amara Studios aims to provide a great cinematic experience for the audience of this Raja festival. Each film delivers an exceptional experience that caters to the diverse tastes of movie enthusiasts. From outstanding storylines to mesmerizing music, these films will keep audiences engaged and entertained throughout the festival.

Amara Studios understands the need for quality entertainment and thus has set high standards to create quality entertainment to ensure audiences are able to enjoy films with their family and friends. Amara Studios has at least 3 to 4 more films in pipeline for the year 2024; one of them is the most anticipated action film, BHAI, starring Amlan Das.

