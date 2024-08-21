Amardeep Singh Bhatia takes charge as DPIIT secretary

New Delhi [India], August 21 : Amardeep Singh Bhatia has assumed the charge of Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Rajesh Kumar Singh, the former DPIIT secretary, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Defence.

Before this, Bhatia was serving as Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia is an Indian Administrative Service Officer of the 1993 Batch from the Nagaland cadre.

In the central government, he has held many important positions in the Ministries of Corporate Affairs and Health and Family Welfare.

In the state government, he has handled Departments of Planning and Coordination, Health and Family Welfare, Environment and Forest, Municipalities and Local Self Government and Home amongst others.

DPIIT stands for Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. It is a central government department in India that is part of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The DPIIT is responsible for developing and implementing policies to promote and develop the industrial sector.

