AMARIS Redefines India's Fine Jewelry Landscape with Bold Expansion, Innovation, and Sustained Profitability

New Delhi [India], October 17: AMARIS, one of India's most admired fine jewelry brands, continues its remarkable growth journey with a record-breaking FY 2024-25 performance, the successful launch of two new boutiques in Hyderabad and Gurgaon, and a visionary focus on technology, transparency, and scalable luxury retail.

Celebrating a decade of operations, AMARIS has emerged as a profitable, self-funded startup that combines design excellence with strong financial discipline. Founded and led by Chartered Accountant and CPA-turned-entrepreneur Prerna Rajpal, the brand has redefined the modern luxury jewelry experience through innovation, integrity, and an unwavering client-first philosophy.

Strong Financial Growth and Profitability

AMARIS achieved revenues of INR 46 crores in FY 2024-25, recording a 45% CAGR over the past three years with a healthy EBITDA margin of 13%. The brand remains fully profitable and has raised no external funding, instead reinvesting its own earnings into expansion, technology, and team building.

For FY 2025-26, AMARIS is targeting INR 70 crores in revenue, propelled by its omnichannel growth strategy and increasing national footprint. The diamond jewelry segment contributes nearly 70% of total revenue, while Polki jewelry accounts for about 30%, reflecting a balanced and resilient portfolio.

Despite the rising presence of lab-grown diamonds in the market, AMARIS has recorded a significant uptick in natural diamond sales, demonstrating both consumer confidence and the brand's enduring strength in fine jewelry.

Technology-Led Transformation and Scalable Operations

Over the past year, AMARIS has executed a series of strategic technology upgrades to create a robust foundation for scale as it expands from three to ten stores across India over the next 24 months.

Key initiatives include:

* Migration to a state of the art e-commerce website for a seamless, high-performance online experience

* Deployment of a jewelry-specialized ERP system, ensuring real-time visibility, faster stock turnaround, and operational precision

* Implementation of a sophisticated CRM platform mapping every client's pre- and post-purchase journey, enabling personalized engagement and loyalty tracking

AMARIS has also introduced the ability to close sales digitally via app- and tablet-based virtual inventories - reducing dependence on physical stock, improving stock turnover, and lowering capital locked in inventory.

The brand's online channel contributes 25% of total revenue, with an average order value (AOV) of INR 5 lakhs, while offline stores record an AOV of INR 8 lakhs, reflecting deep client trust and strong discretionary demand.

Expansion and Brand Experience

AMARIS's Delhi flagship boutique remains the brand's crown jewel, supported by new store launches in Hyderabad (May 2025) and Gurgaon (September 2025). Together, these boutiques are expected to contribute 25-30% of total revenues by FY 2026.

Each AMARIS boutique embodies experiential luxury - offering a stylist-led, consultative buying journey and a seamless integration of design, service, and technology. Community-led events bring together the brand's growing tribe of loyal AMARIS women, celebrating individuality and shared success.

The brand's clientele includes doctors, entrepreneurs, CEOs, successful corporate professionals, and spouses of leading industrialists - individuals who value craftsmanship, exclusivity, and a trusted luxury relationship.

Cutting-Edge Production Capabilities

Every AMARIS jewel is crafted through a fully in-house production process that blends cutting-edge technology with traditional craftsmanship. This integrated approach allows the brand an industry-leading mind-to-market speed of just 15 days, ensuring agility, innovation, and consistency in quality across collections.

Commitment to Trust and Transparency

Transparency and authenticity are the foundation of AMARIS's philosophy. Every jewel is IGI-certified and backed by a lifetime buyback and exchange policy, ensuring clients shop with complete confidence. These levers of trust have established AMARIS as one of India's most respected fine jewelry brands admired for integrity as much as design.

Cultural Credibility and New Collections

With over 100+ Bollywood celebrities choosing AMARIS for their weddings, red-carpet events, and public appearances, the brand has become India's No. 1 "Bollywood-Approved" Fine Jewelry Label a symbol of contemporary glamour and authenticity.

The recently launched Men's Collection opens a powerful new revenue line for the brand, catering to India's rapidly growing market for men's luxury jewelry and accessories.

In parallel, AMARIS's collaboration with art patron and collector Shalini Passi continues to reinforce the brand's deep connection to art, design, and culture reflecting its position at the intersection of creativity and commerce.

Vision Ahead

"Our goal has always been to build a world-class Indian luxury brand that reflects both artistry and authenticity," said Prerna Rajpal, Founder & CEO, AMARIS. "We've built AMARIS patiently and profitably - without external funding - with design, transparency, and technology as our foundation. The next few years are about scaling with soul: expanding responsibly while preserving the trust and individuality that define AMARIS."

About AMARIS

Founded in 2015 by Prerna Rajpal, AMARIS is a fine jewelry brand that blends global savoir-faire with Indian craftsmanship. With boutiques in New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon, and a strong online presence, AMARIS caters to discerning clients seeking jewelry that celebrates individuality and timeless design. Every AMARIS jewel is crafted in 14K or 18K hallmarked gold, set with natural diamonds and gemstones, certified by IGI, and backed by a lifetime buyback and exchange policy.

For more information, visit www.amarisjewels.com

