Amarjit Singh Narula wins the ‘Pillars of Maharashtra Awards’ 2022; thanks for the trust placed in him!

New Delhi (India), January 19: Organised in August 2022, ‘Pillars of Maharashtra Awards’ took place on 28th August – as it aimed to felicitate heavy contributors like Individuals, Business Owners, Industrialists, Artists and contributors from Film /Television Industry were recognized and felicitated for their phenomenal contributions to their respective fields, which are Making Maharashtra and India Proud.

Among other winners, the most prominent victory was that of Amarjit Singh Narula, who is a Civil Engineer by qualification, Energy healer & Acupuncture therapist – and an all-around contributor to the realm of Maharastra, serving as an inspiration to many.

By choice has set an example through his own life, an article on energy healing in 1998 led him to change his mindset and his long-standing suffering of 13 yrs caused by chronic Ulcerative colitis. Almost 54 paid sittings enabled him to get better from the chronic condition (loose, watery stools, mucous blood), which had been his companion since 1986.

The miracle of his part recovery led him to explore many more alternative therapy healing options available along the journey, together which enabled him to fully resolve his colitis eventually.

Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association, also known as “MahaSeWa”, was established in 2002, having their wings spread to about 40,000 Societies in Maharashtra in association with Red Ant, a leading PR Company organised “Pillars of Maharashtra Awards 2022 ”, in association with MNS Media Service and Bharat Today.

Today Amarjit Singh Narula is a trained, Licensed Acupuncture practitioner, Therapist, Co-Author of the book ‘Wellness with Acupressure & Colours’, Co Tv show host of 12 yrs on Aastha channel, along with his colleague Shilpa Khedekar where he offers hope to many others, imparting the simple message of having faith & patience, to allow any method to work, even for the most complex health issues. He cites his own true example.

Amarjit Singh Narula advocates the belief in holistic healing and therefore suggests a combination of different methods as per the situation/ condition on case to case basis.

On winning the Pillars of Maharashtra Awards 2022, Amarjit Singh Narula expressed his gratitude and said, “I am deeply honoured to have been recognised amidst such tall personalities. My work and advocation of hope and healing have guided many people to relief, and it is a pleasure to have that work validated through this prestigious award. I shall continue to strive to be worthy of the award and help my fellow humans every day!

Amarjit Singh Narula can be contacted at – +91 7669731155

His email is – amarholistic@gmail.com

And found on Facebook at – Amarjit Singh Narula.

He is also available on LinkedIn at – https://www.linkedin.com/in/amarjit-singh-narula-06b071119

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor