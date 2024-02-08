Amazfit Launches the Amazfit Active Smartwatch: A Perfect Blend of Style, AI Power, and Wellness

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 8: Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand owned by Zepp Health, a health technology company, introduces the Amazfit Active Smartwatch, setting new standards in style, AI power, and wellness integration. Rooted in the vision of fostering holistic wellness, this state-of-the-art smartwatch seamlessly merges style, lasting power, and advanced wellness features. Boasting a vibrant 1.75" HD AMOLED display framed by an elegant stainless-steel frame, the Amazfit Active Smartwatch offers an immersive visual experience while ensuring enduring comfort with its lightweight design.

Packed with cutting-edge features, including the AI-driven Zepp Coach™, precise navigation through five satellite systems, and comprehensive health monitoring, this smartwatch stands as an indispensable companion on your wellness journey. Amazfit envisions a world where technology effortlessly integrates with daily life, promoting a balanced and active lifestyle. The Amazfit Active is scheduled to be exclusively available on Amazon starting from February 10, 2024, with prices starting at just INR 12,999/-.

Speaking on the launch, Mr CP Khandelwal, CEO PR Innovations, Official Brand empowerment partner of Amazfit in India, stated, "With the release of the Amazfit Active Smartwatch, we take a significant stride toward realizing Amazfit's mission of empowering a holistic approach to well-being through seamless technology integration into everyday life. This launch signifies our commitment to empowering individuals on their wellness journey, providing a stylish and powerful companion that transcends the ordinary. By combining effortless style, enduring power, and advanced wellness features, we envision a future where our users effortlessly balance their active pursuits with a focus on comprehensive health."

AI POWER Unleashed with Zepp Coach™: The Zepp Coach™, powered by artificial intelligence, is at the heart of the Amazfit Active Smartwatch. This AI-driven personal coach caters to users of all training backgrounds, providing more efficient, personalized, and safe workouts. The Zepp Coach™ introduces scientific training methods, evaluating the user's physical fitness, fatigue level, and training status based on exercise intensity. Whether advising on increasing exercise, suggesting rest, or altering training intensity, the Zepp Coach™ ensures a personalized approach for optimal results.

Lightweight & Stylish Design: The Amazfit Active smartwatch boasts a stylish and feather-light design, weighing just 24g for unparalleled comfort. Crafted with precision, the watch features a robust aluminum alloy middle frame seamlessly integrated into its sleek body. Complementing its elegance is a soft and skin-friendly silicone strap, ensuring both style and comfort. The large 1.75" HD color display with a remarkable 73% screen-to-body ratio delivers an immersive visual experience with 390 x 450 pixels and 341 ppi. The always-on display feature ensures visibility at all times, enhancing the user experience.

STAY HEALTHY

Readiness Score: The Amazfit Active goes beyond traditional health monitoring with its innovative Readiness Score. This score, derived from data such as heart rate, stress, sleep, HRV, respiration, and temperature, assesses your physical readiness each morning. Taking into account both physical and mental recovery, the Readiness Score provides personalized suggestions for the day, contributing to overall well-being.

24H Heart Rate, SPO2, Stress Monitoring: The smartwatch prioritizes comprehensive health management, offering continuous 24-hour monitoring of heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, and stress levels. With just a click, users can quickly measure these vital health indicators. Additionally, the device features sleep quality monitoring, the PAI health assessment system, and more, providing users with a holistic approach to health and fitness.

STAY ACTIVE

120+ Sports Modes & Smart Recognition: Catering to a wide range of sports enthusiasts, the smartwatch supports tracking data for over 120 sports and employs smart recognition technology for seven sports. The Peakbeats™ workout status algorithm and Virtual Pacer provide motivation, making fitness routines dynamic and engaging.

5 Satellite Positioning Systems & Route Navigation: Equipped with five satellite positioning systems, the Amazfit Active ensures precise navigation. Circularly-polarized antenna technology enhances positioning accuracy, making it a reliable companion for those who want to know exactly where they're going.

STAY SMART

Connectivity: The smartwatch brings connectivity to the forefront, allowing users to make and receive Bluetooth phone calls directly on the device. The built-in microphone and speaker enable seamless communication. Users can also take control of their phone's music directly from the watch, adding convenience to workouts and enhancing motivation.

Amazon Alexa Built-In: Adding a touch of intelligence, the Amazfit Active comes with built-in Amazon Alexa, serving as a smart assistant on the wrist. Users can ask Alexa questions, set alarms and timers, check the weather, and more, further elevating the smartwatch's capabilities.

Price and Availability

The Amazfit Active is available at an attractive price of INR 12,999/-. Customers can purchase the Amazfit active exclusively on Amazon (https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0CR3C4GNW), starting 10 February 2024.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit Smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor