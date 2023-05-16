Amazon lays off 500 employees in India from web services and HR

The e-commerce giant Amazon is laying off around 500 employees in India across different business, as per a report by Economic Times. The report states that, the layoff is ongoing from employees from Amazon Web services(AWS), human resources, support functions. This layoffs are a part of 9,000 layoffs announced in second round. In April, Amazon.com Inc. had laid off about 100 employees in its video-game divisions as part of its broader cutbacks. It effect employees from Prime Gaming, Game Growth and the company's San Diego Studio.

As per a Moneycontrol report, the Jeff Bezos-founded company has, as part of its restructuring in India, also shut down ‘Amazon Digital Kendras,’ a seller support function of its e-commerce business in the country. As a result, employees working in that division have either been released, or reassigned to a separate department within the organisation. Additionally, it has pulled the plug on some of its seller onboarding functions in tier-2 cities like Kochi and Lucknow. here is, however, a possibility of the Digital Kendras being revamped and reopened in the near future. This is, meanwhile, the second round of layoffs that Amazon has undertaken in recent months. In November last year, it announced its intention to release 18,000 employees, its largest workforce reduction. The layoffs began in January including in India, where around 1,000 people were handed pink slips.