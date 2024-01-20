Amazon removes 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad' sweets after CCPA notice

New Delhi, Jan 20 After getting a notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), Amazon has removed sweets sold under the name 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'.

The products include 'Ghee Bundi Ladoo', 'Khoya Khobi Ladoo', 'Raghupati Ghee Ladoo', and 'Desi Cow Milk Peda', reports Moneycontrol.

"We have received a communication from the Central Consumer Protection Authority regarding misleading product claims by certain seller(s) and investigating them for violations. In the interim, we are taking appropriate action against such listings as per our policies," an Amazon spokesperson was quoted as saying.

A company also mentioned that Amazon.in is a third-party marketplace where sellers, not Amazon, list and sell products to customers according to Indian laws and the Amazon policy.

In the notice, the CCPA requested a response from Amazon within seven days regarding the sale of sweets on amazon.in under the name 'Shri Ram Mandir Ayodhya Prasad'.

If the company fail to reply within the allotted time, the Consumer Protection Act of 2019 will trigger mandatory actions, the report mentioned.

On January 22, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla will take place in the newly-built temple. Idols of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman and Garuda ('vahana' of Lord Vishnu), have been installed at the entrance gate of the Ram Temple.

