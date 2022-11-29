Amazon to fire hundreds of workers in India, e-commerce giants to shut down distribution business

Amazon will reportedly layoff hundreds of workers in India as the e-commerce company is planning to close down some of its operations in the country. According to report from Bloomberg, Amazon is quitting its meal delivery business in India, and it will also stop providing doorstep deliveries of packaged consumer goods to small business. This is said to happen next month, which will result in layoff of hundreds of Indian workers.India is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world and the latest move to shut some operations suggests the company is struggling to keep up with the competition while also facing regulatory heat over the layoffs. Just a few weeks back, the company said it would layoff thousands of people because of the unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment.

The pullback in India demonstrates Amazon’s difficulties in one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets, where it is competing with homegrown conglomerates Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Group as well as Walmart Inc.’s Flipkart and is subject to regulatory pressure.Though the company has invested billion of dollars from grocery delivery to payments in India for decades, the company has failed to achieve the sort of dominance it enjoys in US market.A person who requested anonymity also stated that several beta-testing projects are also likely to be put on hold. Amazon has also announced that its Amazon Academy learning platform, which offers online test prep resources for students competing to enter India’s medical and engineering schools, will shut down in the coming months.Globally, Amazon plans to cut about 10,000 jobs, its largest ever headcount reduction, people familiar with the matter have said. It has projected the smallest revenue increase ever for its holiday quarter, and Jassy had put in place a hiring freeze on some corporate roles and shut down several experimental and smaller programs.