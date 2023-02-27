Amber's student accommodation report reveals key trends in global student housing

The global student housing market has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. The number of students pursuing higher education has drastically increased in the last decade, which can be attributed to various factors such as the rise in the standard of living, the increase in disposable income, the availability of scholarships and financial aid. The increasing number has led to rising demand for affordable and comfortable student accommodation options, globally.

With a focus on the latest trends and key statistics, amber's report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current state of the global market, including an examination of the demand and supply of various types of student accommodations, such as purpose-built student accommodations (PBSA) university-owned housing, and houses in multiple occupancy (HMOs).

This report is a valuable resource for anyone looking to better understand the dynamics of the student housing market and the factors driving its growth. With an in-depth analysis of student demographics and preferences, the report sheds light on the areas of deficiency in the market. It also identifies opportunities for providers to capitalize on the increasing demand in both global and key regional markets.

Download the Amber comprehensive student accommodation 2022 report to stay ahead of the curve in the student housing market. Discover valuable insights into the industry and its growth and expansion opportunities. Stay on top of the game in this rapidly evolving sector by getting your hands on this must-read report.

Download Student Accommodation Market Report.

Amber is a leading global student housing platform, providing affordable housing options to students in more than 100 cities across the UK, US, Australia, and Ireland, with more than 1 MM beds on the platform. The company was launched in 2016 in Pune, Maharashtra, to offer cross-border students an easy house-hunting experience without the hassle of negotiations, credit scores, non-standardised paperwork, and broken payment processes. As a one-click platform, the company provides the comfort of secure online search, and 24/7 free and personalized customer service in locating the ideal student accommodation.

