Ambuja Cements announces Rs 1600 cr investment to set up 6 MTPA cement grinding unit in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], August 3 : Ambuja Cements Limited, part of Adani Portfolio, has announced its first venture 'Warisaliganj Cement Grinding Unit', a standalone facility with an overall capacity of 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), to be established at an investment of nearly Rs 1600 crore in Bihar.

According to a press release by Ambuja Cement (Adani Cement), the project will be implemented in three phases, with the first phase of 2.4 MTPA at an investment of Rs 1100 crore targeted to be commissioned by December 2025. Adequate provisioning of land for future expansion is in place, which will be commissioned in due course at a much lower capital expenditure.

Located in the Mosama village, Tehsil Warisaliganj, District Nawada, Bihar, the site is well-connected by road and rail, with Warisaliganj railway station 1 km away and SH-83 just 500 meters from the site.

The project will meet the growing infrastructure needs of Bihar, aligning with priorities outlined in the recent Union Budget.

Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, at a foundation stone-laying ceremony hosted by the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA), expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This investment by the Adani Group is a testament to Bihar's growth potential and our commitment to fostering sustainable development for the people of Bihar."

Aimed at boosting infrastructure, contributing approximately Rs 250 crore per year to the state's fiscal revenue and creating 250 direct jobs and 1000 indirect jobs for the state, the event was held in the gracious presence of many dignitaries such as Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Industry Minister, Nitish Mishra.

Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil & Gas) and Director, Adani Enterprises Limited, was also present from the Adani Group.

Pranav Adani remarked, "This investment aligns with the State Government's development programs and our growth plans. The cement industry is witnessing healthy volumes due to the government's infrastructure thrust, and Ambuja Cements is well-positioned to support sustainable infrastructure development in the country."

He added, "We look forward to collaborating with the state government, authorities, and local communities on this and future projects. State Government's support in fast tracking and provisioning of all permits has made this landmark investment possible in short time."

Expressing the gratitude, Pranav Adani posted on X, "Privileged to be present for the foundation laying ceremony of the Cement Grinding Unit in Warisaliganj alongside Hon'ble CM Shri @NitishKumar. We are grateful for the support received from the Government in Bihar for making this strategic investment of Rs1,600 crore possible in alignment with the state's development plans. #ThisisAdaniCement @AmbujaCementACL"

Privileged to be present for the foundation laying ceremony of the Cement Grinding Unit in Warisaliganj alongside Hon'ble CM Shri @NitishKumar. We are grateful for the support received from the Government in Bihar for making this strategic investment of ₹1,600 crore possible in… pic.twitter.com/iVInBK0Zjj— Pranav Adani (@PranavAdani) August 3, 2024

Karan Adani, MD- Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. took to his social media handle on X to express enthusiasm, stating, "We are excited to announce a landmark Rs1,600 crore investment in Bihar to set up a 6 MTPA Cement Grinding Unit in Warisaliganj, creating significant job opportunities & contributing to the local economy. Adani Cement is well-positioned to support sustainable infrastructure development in Bihar and across India. #ThisisAdaniCement @AmbujaCementACL".

We are excited to announce a landmark ₹1,600 crore investment in Bihar to set up a 6 MTPA Cement Grinding Unit in Warisaliganj, creating significant job opportunities & contributing to the local economy. Adani Cement is well-positioned to support sustainable infrastructure… pic.twitter.com/CjctnByOZp— Karan Adani (@AdaniKaran) August 3, 2024

BIADA has allotted 67.90 acres of land for this cement unit, for which environmental clearance has been obtained for work on the site.

This unit is likely to be operational by December 2025. In addition to Warisaliganj, Ambuja Cements Limited has been allotted 26.60 acres of land by BIADA for another cement unit in the industrial area of Mahbal, Motipur, Muzaffarpur.

The environmental clearance for this project is under process, and work on this project is likely to start shortly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor