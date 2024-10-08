PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 8: American Express India today announced a refreshed suite of benefits for its Consumer Platinum Card®, offering Card Members an enhanced blend of premium, travel, and lifestyle privileges. The newly introduced benefits provide additional value across key categories, including travel, dining, and everyday conveniences, delivering an even richer experience for Card Members. With new enhancements and existing exclusive features, the Platinum Card now provides a cumulative value of over Rs 450,000 [1] annually including an incremental value of over Rs 1,40,000.

"For over four decades, the Platinum Card has been a symbol of distinction and excellence in the premium card membership category," said Puneet Bhatia, Vice President, Acquisition and Product Management, American Express Banking Corp. India. "With this latest refresh, we are elevating the experience to meet the aspirations of a new generation of Card Members by offering new elite-tier memberships, enhanced rewards and exclusive experiences that reflect their dynamic lifestyles."

Key Highlights of the Enhanced Platinum Card:

* Welcome Gift worth up to Rs60,000 [2]: Significant enhancement in the welcome gift, increased from Rs45,000 to Rs60,000 (Taj Hotels/Postcard Hotels/Luxe Gift Card) offering even more value right from the start.

* Three New Elite Memberships: Three new complimentary memberships with Accor Plus Traveller, The Postcard Sunshine Club - Platinum, and I Prefer Titanium, which complement existing elite memberships - Mariott Bonvoy™ Gold Elite, Hilton Honors Elite Gold, Radisson Rewards Premium, and Taj Epicure Plus - offering exclusive privileges, including luxury hotel stays, dining discounts, and personalized services, enhancing Card Members' travel and lifestyle experiences globally.

* Annual Renewal Benefits that ensure continued access to premium experiences. Upon renewing their Card membership each year, Card Members will receive annual renewal benefits worth up to Rs35,000 [3]. These benefits include access to premium offers, and discounts.

* Complimentary digital subscriptions to The Wall Street Journal+Mint, Vogue, Conde Nast Traveler, SonyLiv Premium and Disney+ Hotstar as part of Ace by Times Prime, providing a value of up to Rs45,000 in premium lifestyle and entertainment benefits.

* Savings of up to Rs8,000 on the latest Apple products: Instant cashback of up to Rs8,000, each time Card Members shop for the latest Apple products, whether online at apple.com or in-store.

* Third night complimentary at The LaLiT with savings worth up to Rs30,000 upon booking two consecutive club room or suite nights, at The LaLiT Hotels.

* 1+1 Movie Tickets with PVR INOX: A treat for entertainment enthusiasts with complimentary movie tickets along with exciting offers on food and beverages.

* Special offers on everyday spending, including retail shopping, Uber rides, health and wellness services and pet care.

In addition to these benefits, Card Members also continue to have access to existing benefits, services and rewards, including:

* Unlimited access to over 1,300 airport lounges globally.

* One-Year Complimentary Memberships on Dining Apps: Access to Zomato and EazyDiner for exclusive dining deals.

* Membership Rewards with No Expiry Date [4]: Flexible rewards points that never expire.

* Complimentary access to premier golf courses.

* Comprehensive Insurance Coverage: Coverage of up to Rs5 crores, including overseas medical insurance worth USD 50,000.

* Global Servicing and exclusive benefits and discounts at luxury Taj and Oberoi hotels globally.

With everything it has to offer, the Platinum Card now has an annual fee of Rs66,000 +applicable taxes. For Platinum Card Members who opened accounts prior to October 8, 2024, the new annual fee will take effect on those Card Members' annual renewal dates. For most important Terms and Conditions, click here.

Earlier this year, American Express in India refreshed its Platinum Corporate Card, and now with the refresh of the Platinum Consumer Card, American Express delivers powerful benefits tailored to both individual consumers and corporates.

For more information on the American Express Consumer Platinum Card® and to explore the full list of benefits, please click here.

[1] Terms, conditions and restrictions apply

[2] Spend based benefits

[3] Spend based benefits

[4]Terms and conditions apply

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

