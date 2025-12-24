American Pecans Partners with Haldiram's Nagpur to Launch a Special Festive Dessert Collection in Mumbai and Nagpur

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 24: This festive season, American Pecan Council has partnered with Haldiram's Nagpur to introduce a festive dessert collection featuring pecans. The month long festival will feature multiple products made with American pecans including Pecan Plum Cake, Pecan & Chocolate Burfi, Pecan Dodha Burfi, Pecan Chocolate Brownie and Kaju Pecan Bite.

These products are now available across select Haldiram's outlets in Mumbai and Nagpur.

Timed perfectly around the year end celebration period, including Christmas and New Year, the collaboration blends premium ingredients with timeless flavours, offering consumers indulgent treats perfect for gifting, sharing, and enjoying festive moments.

The range brings together the buttery crunch and nutritional goodness of American pecans with Haldiram's much-loved desserts and baked creations. From classic bakes inspired by Christmas flavours to indulgent Indian sweets, the collection offers something for every celebratory occasion.

Speaking on the festive dessert range, Mr. Neeraj Agrawal, Director, Haldiram's, said, "At Haldiram's, quality and taste remain at the core of everything we do. The introduction of American pecans into our festive dessert range reflects our focus on innovation while staying true to flavours our consumers love."

Commenting on the association, Mr. Sumit Saran, In-Country Market Representative, American pecan Council, said, "We are proud to partner with Haldiram's to showcase the versatility and indulgent appeal of American pecans. This collaboration brings together premium ingredients and trusted flavours, offering consumers festive desserts that blend tradition with a modern, global touch."

About American Pecan Council

Founded in 2016, the American Pecan Council is committed to promoting the heritage, health benefits, and culinary versatility of America's native tree nut. With growing interest in India, the Council continues to introduce innovative ways for consumers to enjoy pecans across occasions.

For more information, visit: www.americanpecan.in

About Haldiram's Nagpur

Haldiram's Nagpur is one of India's most iconic food brands, renowned for its authentic sweets, snacks, and baked offerings. Rooted in tradition and driven by quality, the brand continues to delight consumers with festive and contemporary innovations across the country

