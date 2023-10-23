American Pistachios Growers onboards PV Sindhu as Brand Ambassador

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], October 23: The India office of American Pistachios Growers (APG) has announced PV Sindhu, one of India's sports icons, as the brand ambassador for California-grown American pistachios in India in 2023-24 season.

Sumit Saran, Indian representative of APG said, "We are very delighted and honored to be associated with one of India's icon, PV Sindhu. Her exceptional achievements have not only brought glory to the nation but have also inspired countless individuals."

"India is a growth market for American pistachios. India itself does not produce any pistachios. However, as awareness about pistachios and its health benefits increase, we are seeing continuous growth in demand for American pistachios. With PV Sindhu, we are looking to take this information about California pistachio nutrition and health to health conscious consumers across the country," Saran added.

Speaking on the association, PV Sindhu said, "I am delighted to partner with American Pistachios Growers. As an athlete, maintaining a healthy diet is crucial. Pistachios are a smart choice - they're protein-rich and offer the right balance of fats for sustained energy. In the world of sports, every detail counts. That's why I choose California pistachios as they are nutrient-dense and support overall health and performance."

American pistachios are easily available on all major e-commerce platforms and with major dry fruit retailers across India. Consumers can find them by simply searching or asking for "California pistachios" and choose from the many brands that sell them in India.

American Pistachio Growers is a non-profit trade association representing more than 865 growers, member processors and industry stakeholders in California, Arizona and New Mexico. More details and a compendium of the global research can be found at www.AmericanPistachios.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor