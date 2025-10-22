American Tourister: Made in Nashik. For the World

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22: American Tourister has rolled out its new campaign, "Made in Nashik. For the World," a film that profiles the city behind the brand's global journey. At Nashikthe brands largest factory in the worldcraftsmanship and skill come alive. This campaign is a tribute to the pride, scale, and people who power American Tourister's journey as a global travel icon.

The TVC portrayed through the worker's lens at the Nashik plant where the precision of manufacturing craft blends seamlessly with the vibrant craft and culture of Nashik from riverbanks to bazaars, from the beat of the dhol to the beauty of Paithanithe campaign captures the heart of Nashik in every detail. This narrative captures how the city's deep-rooted tradition of craftsmanship flows through the factory each day, personified by the perseverance of people who drive the brand forward.

Each worker brings expertise, skill, and passion to their craft, creating products that journey to millions of customers worldwide. With 25,000 families connected to the brand, the film highlights how an entire community puts its heart and soul into building luggage that represents India on the global stage.

"Scale here is more than numbers it's a symbol of pride. Nashik is home to American Tourister's largest manufacturing facility, where over 60 lakh units take shape every year. This factory also shapes Samsonite's other iconic brands, making Nashik a place where local craftsmanship meets global travel dreams." Every piece of luggage that leaves Nashik is both a testament to its people's heritage and proof of the city's role as a powerhouse of modern manufacturing.

"Our aim is to make every Indian swell with pride upon seeing an American Tourister. This is not luggage this is Nashik's skill, fuelling global travel," says Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director - Marketing, Samsonite South Asia. "The campaign reflects our deep gratitude to the thousands of hands and hearts in Nashik whose dedication has helped American Tourister earn the trust of travelers across the world. By showcasing their stories and celebrating their heritage, we want every consumer to know that behind every journey stands the spirit of Nashik," she adds.

Nashik has long been celebrated for its temples, its music, and its cinema legends. Today, it also powers the world's travel. Every bag that rolls out of the Nashik plant is a story of skill, tradition, and community a symbol that says: When Nashik moves, the world moves with it.

About American Tourister

American Tourister is a global luggage brand owned by the Samsonite Corporation, founded in 1933. The operations in India are at Nashik, Maharashtra where global design is coupled with Indian craftsmanship. American Tourister has decades of experience with continual innovations to make products that help millions of travelers explore with confidence.

