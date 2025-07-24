America's AI Action Plan: Trump signs Executive Order to achieve global dominance in AI

Washington DC [US], July 24 : US President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on Wednesday local time to ensure that artificial intelligence (AI) models procured by the Federal government prioritize truthfulness and ideological neutrality.

Key policies in the AI Action Plan include exporting American AI; promoting rapid buildout of data centers; enabling innovation and adoption; and upholding free speech in frontier models.

"The United States is in a race to achieve global dominance in artificial intelligence (AI). Whoever has the largest AI ecosystem will set global AI standards and reap broad economic and military benefits. Just like we won the space race, it is imperative that the United States and its allies win this race," the introduction of America's AI Action Plan read.

America's AI Action Plan has three pillars: innovation, infrastructure, and international diplomacy and security.

"The United States needs to innovate faster and more comprehensively than our competitors in the development and distribution of new AI technology across every field, and dismantle unnecessary regulatory barriers that hinder the private sector in doing so," the introductory portion of the report added.

According to a White House statement, President Trump aims to what they assert is protect Americans from biased AI outputs driven by ideologies like diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) at the cost of accuracy.

The Order directs agency heads to procure only large language models (LLMs) that adhere to "Unbiased AI Principles" defined in the Order: truth-seeking and ideological neutrality.

"Truth-seeking means that LLMS shall be truthful and prioritize historical accuracy, scientific inquiry, and objectivity, and acknowledge uncertainty where reliable information is incomplete or contradictory. Ideological neutrality means that LLMs shall be neutral, nonpartisan tools that do not manipulate responses in favor of ideological dogmas like DEI, and that developers will not intentionally encode partisan or ideological judgments into an LLM's outputs unless those judgments are prompted by or readily accessible to the end user," White House said.

The Executive Order instructs the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, in consultation with other Federal leaders, to issue guidance for agencies to implement these principles in AI procurement.

According to White House, President Trump is advancing trustworthy AI in the Federal government to protect the integrity of information and services provided to the American people.

It added AI is a critical technology that will shape how Americans learn, access information, and navigate their daily lives.

President Trump aims to harness AI to strengthen national security, economic prosperity, and technological leadership.

In January 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order to reverse what it claimed "harmful" Biden Administration AI policies and enhance America's global AI dominance.

In April 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order to advance AI education for America's youth.

On Wednesday, President Trump also signed Executive Orders on facilitating the rapid and efficient buildout of data infrastructure and promoting the export of American AI technologies.

