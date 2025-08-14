Amethyst Nostalgia M249 Now Available via BGMI Redeem Codes - 14th August
BusinessWire India Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 14: KRAFTON India has unveiled today's redeem code drop for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA ...
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 14: KRAFTON India has unveiled today's redeem code drop for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), featuring the Amethyst Nostalgia M249. This sleek, violet-hued LMG skin is perfect for players who bring style to every skirmish. Each code can be redeemed only 10 times, so don't wait.
Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1) ECZBZRWS58AUX7GS
2) ECZCZ8B9WW38VE9W
3) ECZDZMVJMQPQCEKD
4) ECZEZD5ECPJTWXNQ
5) ECZFZJBG9QA94QKB
6) ECZGZTM38B3HBQVQ
7) ECZHZEF64RCVGFTB
8) ECZIZ6HCJKDCSWEQ
9) ECZJZ7QWBPEGPDE6
10) ECZKZR9GXUM4A9A8
11) ECZLZNM44Q5QG8SP
12) ECZMZKRTNN7QVVXM
13) ECZNZMVF76WK9WTG
14) ECZOZCD8QT3T3P4F
15) ECZPZD6JKXG7GKSV
16) ECZQZ4NDKCSAKXC5
17) ECZRZERG7VHA5AXP
18) ECZVZGBES4AEA4C7
19) ECZTZ57WXCAH5TPP
20) ECZUZDMBNAH9DBTM
21) ECZBAZCK5U3XUUEQ
22) ECZBBZ5UMG9749SC
23) ECZBCZKWA4S8GD99
24) ECZBDZPQRC8J8V3W
25) ECZBEZW8G43WQPUK
26) ECZBFZW488Q97R55
27) ECZBGZAGHAVVXPK3
28) ECZBHZJJU86PPJQX
29) ECZBIZVBP4D55VKM
30) ECZBJZPWTQVSV3HV
31) ECZBKZEC45NBC8PK
32) ECZBLZ5V7ES87AEQ
33) ECZBMZM3PM4K57FQ
34) ECZBNZEBJRCVWMRC
35) ECZBOZMQDHP6F7MD
36) ECZBPZNERVGC86DB
37) ECZBQZT499EHWHXK
38) ECZBRZKD69KFDJJS
39) ECZBVZWHFSBN5D3E
40) ECZBTZTXDQ8GPFEQ
41) ECZBUZVHNASH34QS
42) ECZCAZSPA9N9XE3P
43) ECZCBZWMKMSJJ8SS
44) ECZCCZAJEXEFUV6V
45) ECZCDZ4NNQDV9NU4
46) ECZCEZC6E3GKAU5G
47) ECZCFZMCP6PWMU53
48) ECZCGZGSUS5PSTNG
49) ECZCHZMABF3NT7W6
50) ECZCIZBPX3833T7C
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
-Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
-Step 2: Enter your Character ID
-Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
-Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
-Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
-A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
-A user cannot redeem a code twice
-Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
-If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
-Each user account can redeem only one code per day
-Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
-Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.
