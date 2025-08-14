Amethyst Nostalgia M249 Now Available via BGMI Redeem Codes - 14th August

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 14: KRAFTON India has unveiled today's redeem code drop for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), featuring the Amethyst Nostalgia M249. This sleek, violet-hued LMG skin is perfect for players who bring style to every skirmish. Each code can be redeemed only 10 times, so don't wait.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1) ECZBZRWS58AUX7GS

2) ECZCZ8B9WW38VE9W

3) ECZDZMVJMQPQCEKD

4) ECZEZD5ECPJTWXNQ

5) ECZFZJBG9QA94QKB

6) ECZGZTM38B3HBQVQ

7) ECZHZEF64RCVGFTB

8) ECZIZ6HCJKDCSWEQ

9) ECZJZ7QWBPEGPDE6

10) ECZKZR9GXUM4A9A8

11) ECZLZNM44Q5QG8SP

12) ECZMZKRTNN7QVVXM

13) ECZNZMVF76WK9WTG

14) ECZOZCD8QT3T3P4F

15) ECZPZD6JKXG7GKSV

16) ECZQZ4NDKCSAKXC5

17) ECZRZERG7VHA5AXP

18) ECZVZGBES4AEA4C7

19) ECZTZ57WXCAH5TPP

20) ECZUZDMBNAH9DBTM

21) ECZBAZCK5U3XUUEQ

22) ECZBBZ5UMG9749SC

23) ECZBCZKWA4S8GD99

24) ECZBDZPQRC8J8V3W

25) ECZBEZW8G43WQPUK

26) ECZBFZW488Q97R55

27) ECZBGZAGHAVVXPK3

28) ECZBHZJJU86PPJQX

29) ECZBIZVBP4D55VKM

30) ECZBJZPWTQVSV3HV

31) ECZBKZEC45NBC8PK

32) ECZBLZ5V7ES87AEQ

33) ECZBMZM3PM4K57FQ

34) ECZBNZEBJRCVWMRC

35) ECZBOZMQDHP6F7MD

36) ECZBPZNERVGC86DB

37) ECZBQZT499EHWHXK

38) ECZBRZKD69KFDJJS

39) ECZBVZWHFSBN5D3E

40) ECZBTZTXDQ8GPFEQ

41) ECZBUZVHNASH34QS

42) ECZCAZSPA9N9XE3P

43) ECZCBZWMKMSJJ8SS

44) ECZCCZAJEXEFUV6V

45) ECZCDZ4NNQDV9NU4

46) ECZCEZC6E3GKAU5G

47) ECZCFZMCP6PWMU53

48) ECZCGZGSUS5PSTNG

49) ECZCHZMABF3NT7W6

50) ECZCIZBPX3833T7C

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

-Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

-Step 2: Enter your Character ID

-Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

-Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

-Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

-A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

-A user cannot redeem a code twice

-Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

-If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

-Each user account can redeem only one code per day

-Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

-Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

