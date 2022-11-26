AMFAH group to attend Make in Odisha Conclave for investment and manufacturing opportunities

November 26: Odisha is holding the third edition of the ‘Make in Odisha Conclave’22’, from 30th November to 4th December in Bhubaneswar, the flagship investor summit, to showcase to the world what the state has to offer regarding investment opportunities and ease of business. And taking advantage of this offer is a ‘son of the soil,’ Mansoor Ali from Odisha currently based out of Mumbai–founder and CEO of AMFAH India having operations in India and internationally, the country’s first Indoor Air Quality, Humidity Solutions company having offices in Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai.

The AMFAH Group has been ranking among top 10 Global brands in most of the latest international business Global research published internationally for its air treatment products business projections.

Mansoor Ali is looking to explore opportunities for investment in the state for its initiative and strong leadership and hopes to connect with government & local investors/partners. He believes the ‘Make in Odisha Conclave’22 ‘ is the perfect opportunity to understand Odisha’s policy and regulatory environment and the vast existing and emerging business opportunities.

Mr Ali will be joined by his brother Mr Rehman Ali, who is an advisor to AMFAH group corporate strategy and international alliances based out of New Delhi.

AMFAH Group is looking to invest in Odisha with international JV association, subject to positive meetings offerings from the Odisha state in the conclave. Mr Ali believes that the group can create employment and generate economic returns for the state.

In a post pandemic World Air quality Humidity Solutions are projected for a serious review at all walks of life offering huge business opportunities to group having first mover advantage in india having strong insights and clients base.

AMFAH was one of the first movers to identify the need and opportunity for good air quality and humidity control indoors in India and the company was at the forefront of meeting the challenges thrown up by the pandemic in 2020. His group advocated for air quality control and presented a research paper to the Government of India and Maharashtra, ‘Temperature Control, Humidity and Lifestyle Changes to Curb Transmission of COVID-19’, highlighting the role of Ventilation, Filtration, and Humidity in indoor environment towards curbing the Covid-19 spread.

AMFAH was one of the first to identify Covid as an airborne disease.

The company’s R&D team also developed an innovative range of dehumidifiers to break the virus and its chain. AMFAH collaborated with the MCGM Health Department Mumbai to install their latest innovation, Humidity Controlling Units (patent filed), at multiple hospitals, police stations, ICUs, war rooms, and COVID shelters across Mumbai.

Mr. Ali, a pioneer in the HVAC and air quality solutions field, won many national and international accolades for his warrior-like efforts in Mumbai during the Pandemic.

Mansoor Ali also joined the lead petition filed by Dr Stephanie Taylor from Harvard medical school to WHO in the first wave, ensuring COVID was acknowledged and declared as an airborne virus.



Professional Journey

After his initial education in Odisha and Delhi, Mansoor Ali launched his professional career in marketing and management with BPL SANYO and then moved on to leadership roles in MNCs. It is here that he honed his knowledge of HVAC products. During his stint marketing air quality products, he became concerned about climate change and global warming and their impact on the world.

His experience in the field made him aware of the impending health crisis that could emerge due to the worsening air quality and water crisis. This concern led him to launch AMFAH INDIA Indoor Air Quality Solutions in 2007 in association with Dubai-based company AMFAH General LLC.

With the right mix of domain expertise and resources, AMFAH has developed a strong credibility in the marketplace. Their products are sourced from the best in the world, giving them a clear edge in the market.



Future Market and AMFAH Role

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about awareness and demand for various air quality products. Dehumidifiers, Air Purifiers, and new-age air conditioners are seeing a spurt in demand.

But Mansoor Ali feels as the market for such products expands, the challenges for his company also rise. He thinks that being a pioneer and leader in this industry for years, it is their privilege and responsibility to keep serving people with the best. The AMFAH brand is trusted, and the company is now ready to expand and evolve in greener pastures.

Mr. Mansoor Ali shared, “The Odisha Conclave is the right venue for the group to showcase and network. AMFAH’s research in the air quality field has attracted leading international brands to explore joint venture opportunities to cater to the local market as well for export purposes.”

Mansoor Ali is fully committed to providing quality offerings regardless of the situation. This mentality has been the primary catalyst behind the success of AMFAH India.

