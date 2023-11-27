AMIC FORGING LIMITED- SME IPO at BSE SME to open on November 29, 2023

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: IPO is set to commence on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, and will conclude on Friday, December 01, 2023. The IPO comprises an issue size of up to Rs 34.80 crores, featuring 27,62,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares. The Anchor Allocation shall take place on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The book-running Lead Manager to the issue is Gretex Corporate Services Limited. Net proceeds from IPO Funds will be utilized for Setting up of the Manufacturing facility (Rs 2,235.20 Lakhs), Working Capital (Rs 750.00 Lakhs), and balance for general purposes.

Amic is engaged in the manufacturing of forged Components. They manufacture precision machined components as per customer specifications and International Standards catering to the requirements of customers.

The products that are manufactured by the company are Main Shaft for Wind Energy, Drum Tube Sheet, Forged Shell, Tube Sheet, Nozzle for Oil & Gas and Trunnion for Nuclear Power Plant which are mainly used in various industry such as Heavy Engineering, Steel Industry, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Refineries, Thermal Power, Nuclear Power, Hydro Power, Cement Industry etc.

The India metal forging market size was valued at USD 3.86 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 4.32 billion in 2022 to USD 8.80 billion by 2029, showing a CAGR of 10.69 per cent during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

* The company excels in manufacturing forging components according to international standards like AISI, BS, IS, and DIN.

* With a well-established design center equipped with the latest 3D software and staffed by highly trained technicians, Company is dedicated to delivering superior quality products.

* Excelling in manufacturing tailor-made products.

* The products are mainly manufactured in carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, Nickel and Tools Alloys.

* Vision is to provide top-notch products to clients while expanding the range of services by venturing into various other industries.

* Experienced and dedicated senior team across key functions

* Long-standing relationship with our existing clientele

The Company has grown its revenue from operations has grown from Rs 2,643.37 lakhs in fiscal 2021 to Rs 11,683.01lakhs in fiscal 2023, EBITDA has grown from Rs 154.42 lakhs in fiscal 2021 to Rs 1,454.55 lakhs in fiscal 2023, while Profit after tax from Rs 56.27 lakhs in fiscal 2021 to Rs 980.01 lakhs in fiscal 2023 on a consolidation basis. IN FY23 company has EBITDA margins of 12.45 per cent and PAT margins of 8.39 per cent.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor