Amid 5% surge in Nifty 50 in April, 10.1 lakh new investors joined stock markets: NSE

New Delhi [India], May 30 : India's stock markets showed strong growth in April 2025, with the benchmark Nifty 50 index gaining 5 per cent during the month.

According to a recent report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), investor participation also rose significantly, with 10.1 lakh new investors registering in April alone.

The Nifty 50 index, which began the month at 23,165 points, climbed to 24,334 points by April 30. This steady rise reflects positive market sentiment among investors, supported by economic stability and growing confidence in the stock market.

NSE said "The registered investor base stood at 11.4 crore at the end of Apr'25, adding 10.1 lakh investors during the month, translating into a strong YoY growth of 22.1 per cent".

As of the end of April 2025, the total number of registered investors in the Indian stock market reached 11.4 crore. This marks a 22.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

However, the report also noted that the pace of new registrations has slightly slowed down in recent months, with April being the third consecutive month of decline in fresh investor additions.

The total number of client codes registered with the NSE stood at 22.4 crore. These client codes represent all investor accounts ever created, as many investors register with multiple trading members.

The growth in investor participation has been consistent over the past year. The NSE report highlights that the investor base crossed 9 crore in February 2024, rose to 10 crore by August 2024, and touched 11 crore on January 20, 2025.

This expansion aligns with various investor protection measures introduced in recent years, which have helped boost confidence in the financial markets.

The region-wise data in the report revealed that North India leads with 4.1 crore registered investors as of April 2025. It is followed by West India with 3.4 crore investors, South India with 2.3 crore, and East India with 1.4 crore.

In terms of annual growth, North India saw the highest increase at 25 per cent, followed closely by East India at 24.6 per cent, South India at 22.3 per cent, and West India at 18.3 per cent.

The April rally and continued growth in investor registrations reflect the resilience and growing appeal of Indian equity markets among retail participants.

