Amid surge in semiconductor demand, Taiwan's TSMC revenue grows by 22.2% in April (MoM)

New Delhi [India], May 9 : The Taiwanese multinational semiconductor company on Friday reported a significant rise in revenue figures for April 2025, attributed to surge in demand for advanced semiconductors.

TSMC posted net revenue of NTUSD 349.57 billion in April, marking a 22.2 per cent month-over-month increase from NTUSD 285.96 billion in March 2025. On a year-on-year basis the company saw a rise of 48.1 per cent in revenue in April 2025 compared to NTUSD 236.02 billion in April 2024.

In the first four months of 2025, TSMC's cumulative revenue reached NTUSD 1,188.82 billion, representing a 43.5 per cent increase over the same period in 2024.

TSMC is the world's largest semiconductor foundry, with a market share of approximately 67.1 per cent as of Q4 2024, which led to decline in Samsung's foundry market share which dropped to slightly over 8 per cent.

TSMC served over 500 customers worldwide in 2024 and it manufactured 11,878 products for various applications covering a variety of end markets including high performance computing, smartphones, the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, and digital consumer electronics.

According to the company, annual capacity of the manufacturing facilities managed by TSMC and its subsidiaries exceeded 16 million 12-inch equivalent wafers in 2024.

According to a recent report by Deloitte the semiconductor demand will grow in double digits.

"The semiconductor industry had a robust 2024, with expected double-digit (19%) growth, and sales of USD 627 billion for the year. But that's even better than the earlier forecast of USD 611 billion. And 2025 could be even better, with predicted sales of USD 697 billion, reaching a new all-time high, and well on track to reach the widely accepted aspirational goal of US$1 trillion in chip sales by 2030," said the report released in February.

The report added that, the major reason for sales boom in the industry is high demand from the gen AI chips: a mix of CPUs, GPUs, data centre communications chips, memory, power chips, and more.

Seeing the demand and importance of semiconductor Indian government is actively promoting semiconductor manufacturing through the Rs76,000 crore Semicon India programme.

It has also approved five semiconductor manufacturing projects that includes One Semiconductor Fabrication facility and four Semiconductor ATMP/OSAT facilities with cumulative investment of around Rs. 1,52,000 crores. The approved projects are under various phases of implementation and are expected to be completed in 4-6-year timeframe.

