Amin Farista Wins “Best Use of Traditional Indian Textiles in Indo-Western Wear” Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16: Amin Farista, a distinguished member of the World Designing Forum, has emerged victorious at the National Designer Awards 2023, securing the prestigious title of “Best Use of Traditional Indian Textiles in Indo-Western Wear.” Amin’s creative prowess and dedication to showcasing the rich heritage of Indian textiles in contemporary fashion have earned him this esteemed accolade.

Amin Farista, a trailblazing member of the World Designing Forum, is recognized for his exceptional contributions in the field of fashion. Born in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, Amin embarked on his entrepreneurial journey in 2005 with the establishment of Gandhian Fab, a distinguished brand under the company G. F. GRAMIN KHADI UDYOG. Amin’s creative endeavors are complemented by the unwavering support of his father, Mr. G. F. Farista, and his spouse, Dr. Rupal Farista, who serves as both a PR professional and assistant. Together, they have woven a narrative of success, merging traditional Indian textiles with contemporary fashion, setting the stage for Gandhian Fab’s recognition as a prominent player in the fashion industry.

Personal Journey and Business Endeavors:

Amin Farista’s journey has been a testament to dedication, resilience, and a passion for both family and fashion. Balancing responsibilities in the family’s tire business, Amin initially approached his passion for designing with a careful stride, participating in exhibitions and fashion shows. It wasn’t until his wife, Dr. Rupal Farista, joined him as PR & Assistant that the vision for Gandhian Fab truly blossomed.

Despite facing skepticism, Amin took on challenges such as presenting Khadi Resort and Beachwear at the India Beach Fashion Week in Goa and designing bridal wear in Khadi for the India Bridal and Lifestyle Fashion Week. Both ventures turned out to be resounding successes, paving the way for the brand’s recognition.

In February 2023, Amin Farista and Gandhian Fab were invited to represent India at a show in Dubai organized by TEFLA and held in conjunction with the GLOBOIL OIL SUMMIT. This international recognition marked a significant milestone in Amin’s journey, solidifying his standing in the global fashion landscape.

Persons and Roles in Achievements:

Amin acknowledges the crucial role played by his wife, Dr. Rupal Farista, who not only supported his endeavors but also became an integral part of the creative process. Their collaborative efforts and shared vision have been instrumental in the success of Gandhian Fab.

Vision about Society:

Amin Farista envisions a society where traditional Indian textiles are celebrated and incorporated into modern fashion, preserving cultural heritage while embracing contemporary trends. Through Gandhian Fab, he strives to create a platform that promotes sustainable and culturally rich fashion.

Message from Amin Farista:

“I am deeply honored to receive the ‘Best Use of Traditional Indian Textiles in Indo-Western Wear’ award at the National Designer Awards 2024. This recognition is not just for me but for the entire team at Gandhian Fab. It reaffirms our commitment to promoting Indian textiles on the global stage. I am grateful for the support of my family, especially my wife, Dr. Rupal Farista, whose contribution has been invaluable. This award is a testament to our dedication to blending tradition with innovation in the world of fashion.”

