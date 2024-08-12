Amir Hussain's 'The Tale of Technology': A Must-Read for Tech Startups and Entrepreneurs

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 12: The highly anticipated book, "The Tale of Technology: A Guide to Understanding Technology Business in the 21st Century," authored by Amir Hussain, is set to be released on August 12, 2024. Published by Notion Press, this insightful non-fiction work provides an in-depth exploration of the intricate world of technology business, offering invaluable insights for a diverse audience.

Book Launch and Availability

"The Tale of Technology" will be available for world-wide distribution through online bookstores, including Amazon, Flipkart, Notion Press, Kindle, Kobo, and Google PlayStore, starting August 12, 2024. The book will be unveiled in New York on August 13, followed by a presentation on August 15 at an Annual International Conference in Chicago where the author, Amir Hussain, is a guest speaker at the event and will share key insights on modern day technology partnerships and programs from his book.

A Must-Read for the Digital Age

As technology continues to rapidly evolve, businesses and individuals alike must adapt to stay relevant. "The Tale of Technology" serves as an essential resource, bridging the gap between complex IT concepts and practical business strategies. It is designed to help readers navigate the challenges of the modern technological landscape, ensuring they remain competitive and informed.

Whether you're an aspiring tech entrepreneur, a seasoned professional, or someone simply interested in the intersection of technology and business, this book provides the knowledge and tools needed to thrive. Amir Hussain's deep understanding of global technology trends, coupled with his extensive industry experience, makes this book an indispensable guide for anyone looking to succeed in today's tech-driven world.

About the Book

"The Tale of Technology" is a meticulously researched guide that offers readers a comprehensive journey through the evolving landscape of information technology. It examines current IT trends and explores emerging technologies poised to reshape the sector over the next decade. This book is an essential resource for:

* Aspiring Individuals: A foundational guide for those considering a career or business in the tech sector.

* Business Leaders: Recommended for leaders overseeing various functions within technology companies.

* Entrepreneurs: Valuable for those establishing and developing technology-focused businesses.

* Professionals: Beneficial for professionals contributing to different functions within an organization.

* Startups: Essential for those at the inception of their business journey within the technology industry.

Following the events in America, this much-anticipated book will continue its tour in the Middle East! Later this month, the book will be presented in Dubai at a special gathering of book lovers, technology and business enthusias. As part of the GCC tour, the author will visit various countries, holding exclusive reading and book signing sessions for avid readers and fans.

Author's tour will conclude at the prestigious New Delhi World Book Fair 2025. Where, the author will be available to sign copies at this global platform. Book lovers, aspiring individuals, technology startups, and business enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their copies early. The first 100 orders will receive a personally signed copy from the author himself!

Don't miss this unique opportunity to meet the author and delve into the fascinating world of technology and business. Mark your calendars and join the author for an unforgettable experience by reaching out to him personally at sfdc.amir@gmail.com

Conclusion

"The Tale of Technology" presents ten thought-provoking chapters that delve into the relationship between Information Technology and Business. From the origins of industrial revolutions to the complexities of today's IT landscapes, this book is a curated guide for understanding the powerful interplay between these domains.

For more information or to purchase the book, visit online bookstores or contact the author directly at sfdc.amir@gmail.com for further inquiries.

- Connect with the Author on LinkedIn: LinkedIn

- Follow the Author on X: @author_hussain

Online Book Purchase Links:

1. Notion Press: https://notionpress.com/read/the-tale-of-technology

2. Amazon: https://amzn.in/d/eF0kx5C

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor