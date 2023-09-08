Amit Kumar Singh, Sr. Correspondent with Sudarshan News Wins Big At Inspiring Leader Awards 2023

New Delhi (India), September 8: Amit Kumar Singh, Sr. Correspondent with Sudarshan News channel, was bestowed with the coveted “Inspiring Leader Award” for showing excellence in Journalism at a star-studded event held in Mumbai on 2 September 2023. Amit Kumar Singh was awarded the category of most promising Journalist (Hindi electronic news media) by esteemed Chief guest and Indian cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP, Mr Harbhajan Singh.

The Glittering event was organized by Famous PR and Digital Media House Times Applaud at the lavish Holiday Inn hotel. The occasion brought together renowned personalities from all walks of life to celebrate and acknowledge the outstanding contributions of individuals who have made an inspiring impact through their work.

Among the other celebrities who received these accolades that evening were legendary actor, writer, and producer Shri Manoj Kumar & famous director and producer from the 80s and 90s, Mr PahlajNihalani with (Lifetime Achiever Award), Top veteran actor Anajan Srivastava, Model Actor/ Dancer Rakhi Savant, Actress Ragini Khanna, Tannaz Irani, Rakesh Bedi, Actor Jay Soni, Adnan Khan, Comedian Sunil Pal, and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Thane). Mr. Amit Kumar Singh’s outstanding contributions in his field have earned him a place among these respected awardees, making it a night to remember for all.

The exceptional journalist has been associated with print media since 2008 as a free journalist & later, he started working for digital news media. Amit Kumar Singh has also been Bureau Chief in UP of the YouTube portal DC News. In his illustrious career, he has fearlessly ventured into the heart of critical stories, uncovering the hidden truths behind crime, politics, and societal issues, earning him the respect and admiration of peers and readers alike. It was in 2020 that he joined Sudarshan news channel. In his industry, he is widely known for his passion for the truth and commitment to correct reporting.

Mr Singh’s brilliant coverage during the pandemic, amidst life-threatening conditions, showcased his dedication to bringing ground realities to the forefront. His reporting provided invaluable insights into the challenges faced by people during the global crisis. With a relentless pursuit of justice, he has navigated society’s darkest areas, shedding light on critical issues like love jihad, honor killings, and the challenges faced by regions like Ladakh after its transformation into a Union Territory. His reporting has consistently delved into the often-overlooked struggles, such as infants battling life-threatening diseases like spinal muscular atrophy, giving the voiceless a voice.

The well-educated journo holds expertise across manifold fields. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration, along withBachelor degrees in Chemistry, Law & Legislation. His educational background has given him an edge over others to precisely cover the education sector, legal matters & industry segments.

His work extends beyond journalism. Amit Kumar Singh has also played a pivotal role in shaping public discourse on matters like highlighting both MSME and large-scale industries in driving the growth of the Indian economy. Notably, his encouragement motivated Industries to come forward & give their unconditional support to provide employment opportunities to former Agniveers, thus facilitating meaningful contributions to society.

