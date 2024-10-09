Amitabh Bachchan Congratulates the newly weds Ali Akbar Sultan Ahmed & Malika on their Wedding Reception

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has extended his warm wishes with a heartfelt message conveyed to Farah Sultan Ahmed & family.

"Warm congratulations! Please accept our warmest blessings and best wishes for the young couple. May the wedding bells ring in happiness, joy, and a life full of promise, love, and togetherness as they embark on this new journey together. May the best thing for them to hold on to in life be 'each other.'"

This touching message from the legendary actor reflects the deep bond between the Bachchan family and the Sultan Ahmed family, both of whom share a long-standing relationship in the film industry.

The wedding, held on October 5th, 2024, marked a special day for the couple as they celebrated with family and friends. The newlyweds expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from their well-wishers.

