Amitabh Bachchan narrates an emotional ballad “Haan, Pyaar Toh Bahut Karte Hain”, touching on the spirit of parenthood for Gera Developments

ThePRTree

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Amitabh Bachchan was named brand ambassador and the face of Gera Developments Pvt. Ltd (GDPL), the pioneers of the real estate business and the award-winning creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa, and California, last month. The decision to onboard the Bollywood superstar to represent brand Gera came as a result of the commonality, brand relevance, standing in the market, and emotional appeal they possess with their respective audiences.

As part of the association, the real estate developer has unveiled a new, one-of-a-kind campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The campaign encapsulates the superstar’s narration of beautiful performance poetry that draws focus on the selfless love parents have for their children combined with the struggles and sacrifices they go through. The insights strike a deep emotional chord with the audience as he goes on to bring to life how parents sacrifice everything for their children and go to great lengths to ensure that they provide the best environment for the development of their children. Given his popularity amongst different age groups and the fact that he is deemed to be a doting father and grandfather, as well as a vocal supporter of child development, there was an instant resonance with brand Bachchan.

As an ode to this unique initiative that throws light on the plight of today’s parents who struggle to strike a work-life balance and the significance for celebrating childhoods, the superstar voiced a special rendition; the excerpts of which read, “Wo aashiyan jiss ki deewaarein hi hui khadi bacchon ka dhyaan rakh kar. Wo ghar jiss ka aangan bana unn ki zarooraton ka hisaab le kar.” This captures the essence of Gera’s ChildCentric® Homes that offer child-friendly amenities, development activities, and an environment that fosters development, fun, convenience, and safety – just everything that parents want for their children.

“I look forward to my endorsement association with Pune-based Gera Developments as I liked their innovative concept and focus on Child Centric Homes.” commented Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Gera Developments, said in a statement, “Amitabh Bachchan is the ultimate Outdoer and one of the greatest personalities the country could ever have. We are proud to have him bring the concept of Gera’s ChildCentric® Homes to life through this performance poetry. We launched this new category of living spaces to help children soar while meeting the changing needs and lifestyles of parents and children. To eliminate travel time, enable convenience, promote all-round development, and reduce the stress in the lives of parents, our ChildCentric® Homes are integrated with top-notch amenities and training academies. So far, our ChildCentric® Homes projects have received a phenomenal response and our outlook for this product line remains optimistic.”

With projects spread across Pune’s upscale vicinity of Upper Kharadi, the one-of-a-kind themed-homes have not just left homeowners and investors impressed but also the Bollywood superstar. While Gera’s Planet of Joy project offers 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments, along with duplexes and cluster villas, Gera’s World of Joy project encompasses 2, 3, 3.5, and 4 BHK apartments, duplexes and cluster villas. Both these ChildCentric® Homes projects are equipped with best-in-class specifications, smart home automation, and multi-level clubhouse, with a host of other entertainment options. The company is in expansion mode with a launch pipeline of 4.7 mn sf.

As a pioneer of ChildCentric® Homes, GDPL has introduced a new segment in the real estate market and created a paradigm shift for both developers and homebuyers.

Watch the full poetry – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CPz6PbwPpw

Gera, a reputed brand for over 50 years, one of the pioneers of the real estate business in Pune, is recognized as the creators of premium residential and commercial projects in Pune, Goa and Bengaluru and has its global presence through developments in California, USA.

Gera prides itself on providing long-term enjoyment to customers by having a distinct ‘customer-first approach. The philosophy of Gera is “Let’s Outdo,” which rests on the trinity of innovation, transparency, and enhancing customer experience. It is at the heart of Gera’s effort to infuse innovation and transparency in real estate and home building, with an unwavering focus on meeting the shifting lifestyle dynamics of their customers while upholding the premium living experience. Accordingly, there are many ‘firsts’ that stand to Gera’s credit.

The company introduced a 5-Year Warranty on Real Estate consisting of Preventive Maintenance & Repairs and provision of Insurance of buildings way back in 2004 for the first time in India. RERA mandated the same only in 2017. And GDPL has now introduced India’s first & only 7-year warranty in real estate. It has designed and launched the pathbreaking concept, the award-winning ChildCentric® Homes, which has revolutionised the real estate sector for both the developer and the home buyer. Other revolutionary and highly successful product lines have been IntelliplexesTM, SkyVillasTM, and The Imperium series. In its 50th Year, the company has launched yet another first-of-its-kind industry initiative – Gera’s Home Equity Power by providing financial flexibility to customers to withdraw funds from their prior payments to meet financial emergencies.

These products are matched by the services of the GeraWorld® Mobile App, which brings speed, convenience, and transparency to the buyer and enhances the customer experience. Gera has also recently launched the Club Outdo initiative, a tech-driven loyalty and referral program that provides multiple benefits, offers, and community engagement opportunities to existing and new customers.

The company emphasizes delivering value-added experiences to customers and is driven by trust, quality, customer first, and innovation. The projects are designed around the evolving needs of their customers. The company has won several national and international awards on both the product and service front. GDPL also continues to be certified as ‘India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces’ by the Great Places to Work (GPTW) Institute for the sixth straight year in a row. GDPL has also ranked #18 on the list of Best Small and Medium Companies to Work for in Asia in 2021.

Gera envisions bringing out the best of real estate in India. As it redefines new standards of service orientation, product innovation, real estate marketing, and brand building, it is consistently generating fresh value for its stakeholders and raising the bar for the industry.

Please visit www.gera.in for more information

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor