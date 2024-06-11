Amity Institute for Competitive Examinations (AICE) Achieved Remarkable Success in JEE Advanced 2024 and NEET 2024

New Delhi (India), June 11: The results for JEE Advanced 2024 and NEET 2024 have been announced, and students from the Amity Institute for Competitive Examinations (AICE) have achieved outstanding success. These stellar performances underscore AICE’s commitment to academic excellence and its pivotal role in guiding students to the pinnacle of success in some of India's most challenging entrance exams.

Exceptional Performance in JEE Advanced 2024

AICE students have once again demonstrated their prowess in the JEE Advanced 2024 examination, with multiple students securing top ranks. The detailed results highlight the exceptional talent nurtured at AICE:

Bhavesh Ramakrishnan Karthik – AIR 46

– AIR 46 Ambar Gogia – AIR 82

– AIR 82 Ayush Singhal – AIR 121

– AIR 121 Aarav Bhatt – AIR 137

– AIR 137 Dhairya Kuchhal – AIR 179

– AIR 179 Garvit Bhutani – AIR 209

– AIR 209 Subham Goenka – AIR 220

– AIR 220 Archit Hari – AIR 332

– AIR 332 Ipsit Mittal – AIR 382

– AIR 382 Arsh Gupta – AIR 413

– AIR 413 Aarush Bhatt – AIR 631

– AIR 631 Adityavardhan Srivastava – AIR 647

– AIR 647 Ayushi Jain – AIR 857

These results place AICE among the elite coaching institutes in the country, underscoring its effectiveness in preparing students for one of the toughest engineering entrance exams in the world. The highlights of AICE’s performance in JEE Advanced 2024 are particularly noteworthy:

1 AICE student secured an AIR below 50.

2 AICE students secured AIRs below 100.

7 AICE students secured AIRs below 250.

10 AICE students secured ranks within 500.

13 AICE students secured ranks within 1000.

62.5% of students qualified for JEE Advanced 2024.

Such impressive statistics reflect the quality of education, the rigour of the coaching, and the dedication of both students and faculty at AICE.

Stellar Results in NEET 2024

AICE’s success story extends beyond engineering to medical entrance exams as well. In NEET 2024, AICE students have performed admirably, achieving high scores and rank that place them among the top medical aspirants in the country. The notable achievers include:

Nimay Rastogi – 715 out of 720, AIR 254, Category Rank 159

– 715 out of 720, AIR 254, Category Rank 159 Simrah Ali – 707 out of 720, AIR 728, Category Rank 217

– 707 out of 720, AIR 728, Category Rank 217 Arjun Lohumi – 706 out of 720, AIR 823, Category Rank 479

– 706 out of 720, AIR 823, Category Rank 479 Shreyash Raj – 700 out of 720, AIR 2104, Category Rank 1119

– 700 out of 720, AIR 2104, Category Rank 1119 Soumya Chopra – 700 out of 720, AIR 2241, Category Rank 1192 The highlights of AICE's performance in NEET 2024 include:

– 700 out of 720, AIR 2241, Category Rank 1192 The highlights of AICE’s performance in NEET 2024 include: Nimay Rastogi scored 715 marks.

5 AICE students scored 700 and above marks.

10 AICE students scored 650 and above marks.

22 AICE students scored 600 and above marks.

89.73% of AICE students qualified for NEET 2024.

These results are a testament to AICE’s comprehensive approach to coaching, which emphasizes not just academic excellence but also strategic preparation and personal growth.

Leadership Speaks

Dr. (Mrs.) Amita Chauhan, Chairperson of Amity Education Group, expressed her immense pride and satisfaction with the results: “We are incredibly proud of our students' achievements in JEE Advanced and NEET 2024. Their success is a reflection of their hard work, dedication, and the high-quality education they received at AICE. Our faculty members have played a crucial role in guiding these students to their dreams.”

Mrs. Meenakshi Rawal, Director of AICE, also shared her joy: “It is heartening to see our students perform so well in these highly competitive exams. At AICE, we believe in a holistic approach to education, providing personalized attention and continuous mentoring to each student. These results are a testament to our commitment to excellence.”

The AICE Advantage

AICE's continued success can be attributed to several key factors that distinguish it from other coaching institutes:

Experienced Faculty: AICE’s team of highly qualified and experienced faculty members are experts in their respective fields, providing students with the best possible education. Comprehensive Curriculum: The institute offers a meticulously designed curriculum that covers all aspects of the JEE and NEET syllabi. The study materials are regularly updated to reflect the latest exam patterns and trends.

Personalized Attention : With limited batch sizes, AICE ensures that each student receives personalized attention. This approach allows teachers to address individual learning needs and provide tailored guidance.

: With limited batch sizes, AICE ensures that each student receives personalized attention. This approach allows teachers to address individual learning needs and provide tailored guidance. Regular Mock Tests : AICE conducts regular mock tests that simulate the actual exam environment. These tests help students build confidence, manage time effectively, and identify areas that need improvement.

: AICE conducts regular mock tests that simulate the actual exam environment. These tests help students build confidence, manage time effectively, and identify areas that need improvement. Continuous Mentoring : Students benefit from ongoing mentoring and counselling sessions that help them stay motivated and focused. Mentors provide valuable insights and strategies for tackling exam-related challenges.

: Students benefit from ongoing mentoring and counselling sessions that help them stay motivated and focused. Mentors provide valuable insights and strategies for tackling exam-related challenges. Performance Analysis : Detailed performance analysis and feedback are provided after each test. This helps students understand their strengths and weaknesses, enabling them to improve their performance progressively.

: Detailed performance analysis and feedback are provided after each test. This helps students understand their strengths and weaknesses, enabling them to improve their performance progressively. Holistic Development : AICE believes in the overall development of students. The institute organizes workshops, seminars, and guest lectures to enhance students’ analytical, reasoning, and problem-solving skills.

: AICE believes in the overall development of students. The institute organizes workshops, seminars, and guest lectures to enhance students’ analytical, reasoning, and problem-solving skills. State-of-the-Art Facilities : AICE provides a conducive learning environment with modern classrooms, well-equipped labs, and extensive library resources.

: AICE provides a conducive learning environment with modern classrooms, well-equipped labs, and extensive library resources. Grievance Redressal System : The institute has an effective grievance redressal system to address any concerns or issues faced by students. This ensures a smooth and supportive learning experience.

: The institute has an effective grievance redressal system to address any concerns or issues faced by students. This ensures a smooth and supportive learning experience. Proven Track Record: Over the years, AICE has consistently delivered excellent results in various competitive exams, making it a trusted choice for aspirants.

Conclusion

The remarkable achievements of AICE students in JEE Advanced 2024 and NEET 2024 are a testament to the institute's unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student success. AICE's holistic approach, personalized attention, and continuous mentoring have proven to be the key ingredients in helping students achieve their dreams.

As AICE continues to set new benchmarks in competitive exam preparation, it remains a beacon of hope and a trusted partner for students aspiring to excel in engineering and medical entrance exams. AICE is dedicated to empowering students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to achieve their dreams and shape a bright future.

Contact Us:

For more information about AICE and its programs, visit www.amity.edu/aice or contact us at 9818788293.

