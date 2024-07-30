Amity International School Sparks Patriotism in Youth with Amity for Heroes: 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas Bash

VMPL

Raipur (Chhattisgarh)/ Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30: Amity International Schools in Raipur and Gwalior, under the visionary guidance of Chairperson Dr Amita Chauhan and the leadership of their respective Principals, Arpita Majumdar and Dr Deepika Bhambani, celebrated the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas with special events titled 'Amity for Heroes.' These events paid heartfelt tributes to the valor and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces.

Amity International School Raipur kicked off the celebration in the morning with a grand welcome for the chief guest, Lt. Colonel Shantanu Chaudhary, a serving Army officer. He was greeted by the school band and presented with saplings, symbolizing growth and gratitude. This was followed by motivational addresses from Lt. Colonel Chaudhary then delivered inspiring speeches, highlighting the essence of true courage as not just the absence of fear but overcoming it triumphantly. He eloquently reminded everyone of the unwavering bravery displayed by our soldiers daily and emphasized the importance of honoring their sacrifices. He further expressed that patriotism transcends mere sentiment; it is a fundamental aspect of our existence. He urged each individual to contribute towards enhancing our nation's prosperity, resilience, and unity. The event also featured performances such as a group song, a dance drama, and a slogan presentation by students, all expressing their gratitude to the soldiers. Mementos were presented to the chief guests in honor of their service.

In Amity International School, Gwalior, the day began with a ceremonial walk featuring students, faculty, and staff, displaying vibrant banners and a spirited band. The walk was honored by the Pro Chancellor of AUMP, V. K. Sharma, a decorated Kargil War veteran, adding immense value and inspiration. The assembly was marked by powerful speeches and presentations, reflecting on the heroic deeds and sacrifices made during the Kargil War. A unique highlight of the celebration was a special visit and demonstration where students and faculty were given the rare opportunity to witness a demonstration of the latest weapons used by the Indian Army, providing them with a firsthand look at modern military equipment and advancements.

The event concluded with a ceremony honoring distinguished guests and veterans with mementos. Principal Dr Deepika Bhambani expressed pride and gratitude, emphasizing the event's role in reminding us of our soldiers' courage and dedication.

Chairperson Dr Amita Chauhan, in her message, emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring the sacrifices made by our armed forces, inspiring the young minds to uphold the spirit of patriotism and service to the nation.

The event instilled a strong sense of gratitude and patriotism, inspiring everyone in attendance to honor the brave heroes who gave their lives for our country.

