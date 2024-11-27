Amity University Madhya Pradesh conferred title of "Institution of Happiness- 2024" by QS I-Gauge

PRNewswire

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 27: Amity University Madhya Pradesh was awarded the notable title of "Institution of Happiness - 2024" by QS I-Gauge, at the Institution of Happiness Conclave, chaired by Shri Shri Ravi Shankar, a globally renowned spiritual and inspirational leader. This accolade is a testament to the vibrant culture, holistic education, and nurturing environment at Amity University Madhya Pradesh.

The honour, based on an extensive online survey by QS I-gauge, required at least 80% of faculty members and 50% of students to anonymously attest to the prevalence of happiness and well-being on campus.

The award was given by Ravin Nair, Managing Director QS I-Gauge and Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director (AMESA) and QS-Moderator.

Speaking about the prestigious achievement, Lt. Gen. V.K. Sharma, Pro-Chancellor, Amity University Madhya Pradesh, remarked, "Being recognized as an 'Institution of Happiness - 2024' by QS I-Gauge is a proud moment for us. This accolade reflects our relentless efforts to create an environment that fosters academic excellence, emotional well-being, and holistic development. It reaffirms our mission to empower students and communities in Madhya Pradesh and beyond, driving innovation, research, and progress. We remain dedicated to shaping a brighter future through our transformative education system."

Amity University Madhya Pradesh is a research-driven University which continues to be a trailblazer in providing world-class education and contributing to research and innovation in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Recently, the university won the Academic Excellence Award 2024-25, presented by Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister of Communications. The institution's unwavering commitment to excellence, extensive academic offerings, remarkable placement records, and recognition from various quarters firmly establish it as a leader in private education in the region.

About QS I-Gauge

The "Institution of Happiness" by QS I-Gauge is a prestigious recognition awarded to institutions that prioritise the holistic well-being and happiness of their stakeholders, students and faculty. It highlights institutions' commitment to creating a vibrant and supportive ecosystem for academic and personal growth.

QS I-Gauge is a brand that was founded in India as an independent private-sector endeavour to rate institutions, universities, and schools. It combines the global competence, experience, and reputation of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), based in the United Kingdom, with extensive local knowledge of Indian educational luminaries.

Based on the QS STARS University Rating System developed by QS, it has been tailored to meet the needs of the Indian education industry while upholding QS quality standards.

About Amity University Madhya Pradesh

Amity University Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior is a NAAC Accredited University located on a sprawling campus of 102 acres of land opposite Gwalior Airport. It imparts modern, practical and research-oriented courses which lead to the development of professionals who are employable and industry-ready. This in turn drives the socio-economic upliftment of the region. Amity University Madhya Pradesh (AUMP) provides education in a variety of disciplines including Management, Engineering, Architecture, Biotechnology, Law, Journalism & Mass Communication, Behavioural Science, Psychology, Fashion, Political Science, Pharmacy etc. It's state-of-the-art infrastructure with modern amenities is at par with international standards

