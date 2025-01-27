Amity University Maharashtra, Mumbai Sets Guinness World Record

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Amity University Maharashtra, Mumbai has achieved a historic milestone by setting a Guinness World Record, further cementing its reputation for excellence and innovation in education. The record-setting event took place on the university campus, where 399 participants across 23 teams gathered to partake in an intensive session on advertisement production. The event began with a mentoring session aimed at guiding participants through the creative and technical aspects of advertising. This was followed by a hands-on workshop where students created their own advertisement films, showcasing their ingenuity and creativity.

The Guinness World Records achievement was officially confirmed by Swapnil Dangarikar, Senior Adjudicator from Guinness World Records, who declared the record attempt successful amidst a round of thunderous applause. The process adhered to all Guinness World Records guidelines, with oversight provided by 16 stewards and three official witnesses: Dr. Vinod Indurkar, Dr. Ambrish Saxena, and Santosh Thundiyil.

The official certificate commemorating this achievement was presented to Vice Chancellor Dr. A.W. Santosh Kumar. This recognition marks a historic first for an educational institution, highlighting Amity University Maharashtra, Mumbai's dedication to pushing boundaries and fostering a culture of excellence.

The success of this landmark event was made possible by the steadfast support and visionary leadership of Founder President Dr. Ashok Chauhan, Chancellor Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Vice Chancellor Dr. A.W. Santosh Kumar, and Officiating HOI Dr. Nima John. Their encouragement and guidance were pivotal in ensuring the event's success.

Adding to the event's prestige, renowned ad filmmaker Abhinay Deo and acclaimed Director of Photography Santosh Thundiyil served as judges for the student-created advertisement films. Their expertise provided valuable insights and added credibility to the creative output of the participants.

Reflecting on this monumental achievement, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. A.W. Santosh Kumar expressed his immense pride in the Amity School of Communication (ASCO) team for their hard work and dedication. He noted that this achievement was not just a milestone for the university but also a moment of pride for the entire academic community in India.

The event concluded with vibrant cultural performances, showcasing the diverse and exceptional talents of Amity's students. A prize distribution ceremony followed, recognizing the efforts and creativity of the participants.

Amity University Mumbai extends its sincere gratitude to all participants, faculty members, and the Guinness World Records team for their invaluable contributions to this extraordinary accomplishment. The university looks forward to continuing its legacy of setting new benchmarks in education and innovation.

About Amity University Maharashtra, Mumbai

Amity University Maharashtra, established under Maharashtra Govt. Act of 2014 of the Government of Maharashtra and recognized as per Section 2(f) of the UGC Act with the rights to confer degrees, on a future-ready, sprawling campus, over a kilometre-long frontage on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway offers a 360-degree career transformation. The university has been recognized as the best institution nationally by 'Times Higher Education' and prominently features in 'THE Impact Ranking.' The university was named the 'Best Education Brand 2024' at the 7th edition of the ET Now Best Brands Conclave. In addition, Amity University Mumbai ranked #263 in Southern Asia and in the band of 801-850 in Asia in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025.

