AMMYFIED RALLYING powered by VAMCY MERLA fields record 22 cars for INRC Round 3

India PR Distribution

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26: For the first time in the 35-year history of Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), a team has fielded a record number of 22 cars for a round of the INRC as official team entries. The huge number also made it a record 76 entries for the Rally of Coimbatore to be held at the Ketanur Windmill farms on Saturday and Sunday.

Team Ammyfied Rallying, powered by Vamcy Merla Sports Foundation, has fielded a record-breaking number of entries for the Rally of Coimbatore, the third round of the Blueband FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2023 which begins hereon Friday.

Ammyfied, which has dominated the Gypsy Class & INRC4 categories so far in the first two rounds, has also bagged many podium places in other classes. For this round, drivers were fielded in all the classes except in the top INRC class.

Top drivers like Suhem Kabeer and co-driver Jeevarathinam, Maninder Singh Prince and Vinay Padmashali, Chetan Shivram and Shiv Prakash, Rithesh Guttedar and Lokranjan are in the INRC2class while Aeman Ahmed and Sagar Mallappa, Himanshu Arora and Kunal Kashyap, Arnav Prathap Singh and Arjun SSb, Arjun Rajiv and Rohit Gowda, Jagbir Nirwan and Karanpreet Mattu, and Nikeetaa Takkale and Venu Ramesh Kumar are in the INRC3class.

“Ammyfied Rallying has a deep vision to promote rallying in India and has been supporting talented drivers from different parts of India. With ample support from VM Sports Foundation, we have created a platform for young talent to step into rallying,” Aeman Ahmed, Team Owner said.

“I wish all the best to the biggest team, Ammyfied Rallying. Rallying is my passion and I am doing my bit to promote talented drivers so that they can realise their potential,” Vamcy Merla, promoter of APRC (India Leg) and the head of VM Foundation said.

The team will have another five cars in INRC4 namely, Abhin Rai and D Uday Kumar, Prakhyat Shirole and Belli, Phoebe and Sawan, Renuka and Pramod, and Farhan and Arun. Ammyfied’s favourite class, the Gypsy Cup, will see the championship leaders Samrat Yadav and Chandu lead eight cars. The other are Darshan Nachappa and Abhinav Ganapathy, Akarsh Sundar and Ravi Kumar Reddy, Gurinder Singh Sidhu and Manjunath GM, Baiju Stephen and Sachin Sharma, Sachin Singh and Prakash M, Madhusudhan V and Harsha, VAMCY MERLA and Raghuram Saminathan.

Vamcy Merla, who recently won the SUV class in a 4x4 event in Coorg, is expected to get behind the wheel of a gypsy with Raghu as his co-driver.

Follow #AMMYFIED RALLYING on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ammyfied_rallying/

Ammyfied website: www.ammyfiedcustoms.com

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor