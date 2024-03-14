AM/NS India associate honoured with Rajya Shram award

Hazira – Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 14: An associate of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) – a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, has been awarded the prestigious Rajya Shram Award by the state government.

The Rajya Shram Awards were presented by Government of Gujarat's Industries, Civil Aviation, Rural Development, Labour, and Employment Minister Balvantsinh Rajput in Gandhinagar on Monday.

AM/NS India's associate Sonalal Ray, who is serving in the Control of Mechanical Department, was presented the Rajya Shram Bhushan Award, which is presented to workers for making exceptional contributions in productivity/production and showing innovative abilities of high order.

.

Ray was nominated for his idea and indigenous approach to the fastest revival of electric arc furnace 3, which was under Break Down Due to slew bearing failure. As a result of his idea, the furnace power was resumed in eight days against an estimated 11 days.

The state government presents the Rajya Shram Awards to encourage and recognise innovative work done by industrial workmen in the field of production, productivity, industrial peace, presence of minds and steps in the domain of health, safety and environment. The awards have four categories, viz. Rajya Shram Ratna, Rajya Shram Bhushan, Rajya Shram Vir, and Rajya Shram Shri / Shram Devi.

