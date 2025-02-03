AM/NS India hands over 25 self-balancing e-bikes to Surat Police

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 03: In a novel initiative step towards enhancing law enforcement efficiency and sustainability, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative ‘Project Green', handed over 25 self-balancing e-bikes to the Surat City and District Police. The handover ceremony was held in the presence of Hon'ble Minister of State for Home Harshbhai Sanghavi on Sunday.

These self-balancing e-bikes are set to revolutionise patrolling, particularly in areas where four-wheelers face accessibility challenges, such as narrow streets, busy marketplaces and event venues. The bikes will enhance the police force's mobility, allowing for quicker response times and enhanced crime prevention.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon'ble Minister of State for Home, Harshbhai Sanghavi, said, “The introduction of self-balancing e-bikes is a big step towards smart policing. In densely crowded areas like market zones and public spaces, traditional police vehicles face mobility constraints. These e-bikes will improve patrolling efficiency while also promoting environmental conservation. I appreciate AM/NS India for their commitment and contribution to sustainability and congratulate Surat Police on this forward-thinking initiative.”

Anupam Singh Gahlaut, Police Commissioner of Surat, said, “The deployment of these e-bikes will empower the police personnel force with increased agility and improved surveillance capabilities. We can expect enhancement in the efficiency of patrolling in Surat and surrounding areas. We are thankful to AM/NS India for their invaluable support in strengthening our law enforcement efforts.”

The Surat Police will strategically deploy these e-bikes in locations such as Mora, Suwali Beach, Hazira, Udhna, Pandesara and major market areas, ensuring wider coverage and increased public safety.

The handover ceremony of the bikes was graced by several dignitaries, including Minister of State for Forest and Environment Mukeshbhai Patel, Surat Mayor Dakshesh Mavani, DCP (zone 4) Vijay Gurjar, and senior police officials.

AM/NS India reinforces its commitment to environmental sustainability and technological advancements in public service by allocating e-bikes to Surat police under “Project Green”.

Hazira-Surat, February 02, 2025: In a novel initiative step towards enhancing law enforcement efficiency and sustainability, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative ‘Project Green', handed over 25 self-balancing e-bikes to the Surat City and District Police. The handover ceremony was held in the presence of Hon'ble Minister of State for Home Harshbhai Sanghavi on Sunday.

These self-balancing e-bikes are set to revolutionise patrolling, particularly in areas where four-wheelers face accessibility challenges, such as narrow streets, busy marketplaces and event venues. The bikes will enhance the police force's mobility, allowing for quicker response times and enhanced crime prevention.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon'ble Minister of State for Home, Harshbhai Sanghavi, said, “The introduction of self-balancing e-bikes is a big step towards smart policing. In densely crowded areas like market zones and public spaces, traditional police vehicles face mobility constraints. These e-bikes will improve patrolling efficiency while also promoting environmental conservation. I appreciate AM/NS India for their commitment and contribution to sustainability and congratulate Surat Police on this forward-thinking initiative.”

Anupam Singh Gahlaut, Police Commissioner of Surat, said, “The deployment of these e-bikes will empower the police personnel force with increased agility and improved surveillance capabilities. We can expect enhancement in the efficiency of patrolling in Surat and surrounding areas. We are thankful to AM/NS India for their invaluable support in strengthening our law enforcement efforts.”

The Surat Police will strategically deploy these e-bikes in locations such as Mora, Suwali Beach, Hazira, Udhna, Pandesara and major market areas, ensuring wider coverage and increased public safety.

The handover ceremony of the bikes was graced by several dignitaries, including Minister of State for Forest and Environment Mukeshbhai Patel, Surat Mayor Dakshesh Mavani, DCP (zone 4) Vijay Gurjar, and senior police officials.

AM/NS India reinforces its commitment to environmental sustainability and technological advancements in public service by allocating e-bikes to Surat police under “Project Green”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor